Another first for calypsonian Sasha

Congratulations to all graduates of The UWI School of Law who were presented to the Bar on November 11 and 12.
Among them was Sasha-Ann Moses, who is now the first female calypsonian to rise to the legal profession. To understand her accomplishments, we have to place her alongside the male lawyer calypsonians.
Former president Anthony Carmona sang under the sobriquet “The Prophet of Sisyphus” at the CDC Calypso Tent when he was a law student at The UWI Cave Hill campus, and made it to the National Calypso semi-final.
Rondell Donawa, a former junior calypsonian who reached the national semi-final, is also a lawyer. So too is national finalist Wayne Hayde (Watchman).
Sasha-Ann (stage name Sasha) has impressed me threefold. First, she has a passion for music which was nurtured from a tender age. At age 12, under the guidance of her mother, Noeline Brown, Sasha began performing while attending Mt Lambert RC Primary School.
She has won the Emancipation Calypso Competition three times (2012-2014), three regional calypso competitions—second place, National Junior Calypso Monarch (2014); winner, National Schools Soca Monarch (2014); semi-finalist, International Soca Monarch (2015-2017); finalist, National Calypso Monarch (2017); NWAC Calypso Queen (2017); national semi-finalist, 2020.
Her progression through the tents has been steady. In 2015, she was the newest and youngest cast member of the Kaiso Karavan tent. She sang at the NACC Generation Next tent in 2016.
In 2018, Sasha-Ann joined the Kalypso Revue tent when she sang “Save A Life”, which spoke about Trinidad and Tobago as a society where we need to have each other’s back.
Aside from soca and calypso, Sasha-Ann performs other music genres such as jazz and R&B. She was one of the front-line singers for Mayaro 2.0.
Secondly, Sasha-Ann is also very balanced. She graduated from the San Juan South Secondary school with nine CXC passes, then enrolled in The UWI Open Campus where she pursued business management and technology; graduating in 2015. She later joined the Law Faculty at The UWI, St Augustine campus.
Thirdly, I like her choices for calypso. Her writer is Larry Harewood.
Her renditions “The Essence of Building” and “A Matter of Trust” were named among the top 20 calypsos of 2015 and 2016 respectively.
Her 2017 calypso, “The Main Witness”, entailed the trials and struggles that State witnesses undergo, mostly due to the delay in the criminal justice system. Her 2019 contribution, “Wrong Side”, covers how most of us Trinis love to spend our money as soon as it gets into our hands.
I shall always remember a letter to the editor lamenting how Sasha’s song “Letter of Restraint” was eliminated from the finalists in the 2020 Calypso Monarch competition. The writer noted, “The colour commentators of TTT, Marcia Miranda and Gregory Ballantyne (GB) found her performance pore-raising; and wondered aloud why Ms Moses was left out of the final listing of 11 contestants.”
She added that Dale and Tony of I95.5 FM found her song “Letter of Restraint” timely, pertinent and relevant to today’s issues and should have easily made it to the finals, judging from what they heard. Dale Enoch broadcasted Ms Moses’ semi-final performance as his song of choice on February 17, 2020, during the morning programme.
May Sasha continue steadily as calypsonian and an attorney.
Aiyegoro Ome
The Sinuhe Centre
Mt Lambert