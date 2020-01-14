I always marvel at the way the authorities are unable to ensure that the white lines on the nation’s roads and highways are properly maintained.

Take the faded lines around the Queen’s Park Savannah. Or the faded lines on the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway heading west just past the Grand Bazaar interchange.

Or the faded crosswalks all over Port of Spain. Check the corner of Park and Charlotte streets, for example.

Everybody keeps talking about indiscipline on the roads, but isn’t this failure to keep and maintain simple and basic road safety aids another kind of indiscipline?

AE Mitchell

Belmont

Region must stand united

The position led by Caricom chairperson Mia Mottley and publicly endorsed by the governments of Trinidad and Tobago and Antigua and Barbuda on this week’s meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is well-grounded and informed by respect for the integrity of Caricom.

An opportunity for our region

The concern in some quarters about the two-day working visit to Jamaica of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is somewhat misplaced.

E-govt and a citizen-centred Caribbean

Politicians love to promise a better and brighter future. They tend to say little about the day-to-day experience their citizens have of the services they provide.

Illusions about national unity

A caller to a radio talk show programme recently remonstrated against what she felt was “too much negativity” being expressed by those to whom she was listening. She was appealing for what in her view was a greater sense of national unity among our peoples.

“Can’t see the forest for the trees,” wrote John Heywood, the 16th-century English author.

It seems that the media, so-called experts from institutions of higher learning, psychologists, criminologists, non-governmental organisations and the general public are all looking at crime from its manifestations rather than its source, which is critical for dealing with it.

