I always marvel at the way the authorities are unable to ensure that the white lines on the nation’s roads and highways are properly maintained.
Take the faded lines around the Queen’s Park Savannah. Or the faded lines on the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway heading west just past the Grand Bazaar interchange.
Or the faded crosswalks all over Port of Spain. Check the corner of Park and Charlotte streets, for example.
Everybody keeps talking about indiscipline on the roads, but isn’t this failure to keep and maintain simple and basic road safety aids another kind of indiscipline?
AE Mitchell
Belmont