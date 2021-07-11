Why is the narrative on the National Insurance Board (NIB) being restricted by unemployment and an ageing population? Ageing is well-balanced by nuclear families. No one seems willing to address the elephant in the room: employer/employee compliance to the NIB.
How robust is NIB’s compliance portfolio?
I imagine in any actuarial review on NIB, the employed population is a key indicator to determining rates and payments.
The conversation on the unemployed as it relates to the NIB and even to the economy as is being espoused by economists and other ‘acturians’ is farcical in my opinion.
There is a deeper rationale to the ‘unemployed’.
Are they really unemployed or are they simply not in the loop? If they are not, why?
What about persons who disappear from the system after they have achieved their 750 contribution? Unemployed?
We are not only dealing with an ageing population but a wiser one.
How are all these ‘unemployed’ persons surviving. Is this unemployment situation real, pre-planned, superficial or even criminal? Side-stepping and abuse of the system is endemic in T&T.
Over time I have become very aware of situations where both employers and employees collude to ‘side-step’ the principle that NIS is a mandatory obligation.
By mutual agreement some employers are not deducting the statutory payments from employees salary so they take home the sum—due as NIS—added to their paltry salary. Though the employee may not be aware, this action also allows the employer to forfeit his/her obligation to the NIB.
I also am aware of employer/employee collusion where employers are not paying permanent employees’ ‘sick’ days sick leave, signing off for them to apply through the NIS system.
Are employers submitting the ‘correct’ payment relative to class of payment?
These are just some issues that NIB Compliance must address. Missing links which are not the answer to but must have some bearing on the NIB sustainability issue.
Similar to the effects of an ageing population and unemployment on the NIS system is the issue of migration/emigration.
A lot of people who migrated would have already made their mandatory 750 contribution and having migrated add nothing further to the system but are eligible for their full monthly pension on attaining the age of 60.
There are “nationals” who were never in the system and would have spent most of their years abroad, and return with a good ten employable years to spare. They join the work force, some of them more acceptable to local employers rather than persons who are resident here and at the end of their ten years qualify for a healthy lumpsum payment. This is honest and fair work but the upsurge in lump sum payments must impact the system negatively.
Unlike the government pension there is no requirement of having to be in T&T for a specific time period to qualify.
NIS’s core principles after nearly 50 years need to be revised
It cannot continue to be redistribution of income.
Lump sum NIS grants should be changed to monthly payments payable to age 65 where government pension is applicable, exempted by death or critical illness.
Persons entering the NIS system at an age which would not allow them to acquire the required 750 contributions should be classed differently when the rate would allow them to receive a monthly pension.
Not by any stretch of the imagination am I an intellect but this is my humble observation and opinion.
Ann Marie Davidson
San Fernando