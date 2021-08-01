My personal reflection on the present Covid-19 lockdown resulting from the number of deaths and cases we have experienced cannot be blamed on our Government but us the uncaring citizens who refuse to follow the respective protocols established to deal with this epidemic.
The offering of being fully vaccinated is a choice all responsible citizens should champion in protecting their family, friends and themselves.
And to the anti-vaxxers, I suggest that they rethink again, and check with their doctors for advice. Results to date from the Ministry of Health indicate that there are no deaths of fully vaccinated people. So with access to proper and reliable information on the vaccine, anti-vaxxers can ignore the detractors and naysayers and take the vaccine so that it will lead to eventually fully reopening the economy.
Richard Lobo
Diego Martin