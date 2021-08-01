My personal reflection on the present Covid-19 lockdown resulting from the number of deaths and cases we have experienced cannot be blamed on our Government but us the uncaring citizens who refuse to follow the respective protocols established to deal with this epidemic.

The offering of being fully vaccinated is a choice all responsible citizens should champion in protecting their family, friends and themselves.

And to the anti-vaxxers, I suggest that they rethink again, and check with their doctors for advice. Results to date from the Ministry of Health indicate that there are no deaths of fully vaccinated people. So with access to proper and reliable information on the vaccine, anti-vaxxers can ignore the detractors and naysayers and take the vaccine so that it will lead to eventually fully reopening the economy.

Richard Lobo

Diego Martin

Review Tobago Covid Policy

With the Delta variant on the horizon, the Government should review the current regime of unrestricted travel between Tobago and Trinidad with a view to preventing the virus from jumping from one island to the other, most likely from Trinidad to Tobago.

Push come to shove

China’s President Xi Jinping sometimes has the look of a slightly bemused grandfather. He has none of the menace of Hitler or Stalin, nor does he have Putin’s mischievous smirk. 

Let’s work to end Covid-19

Guys, as retirees approaching 70, our quality of life is at stake, Covid-19 has ended so many dreams of persons like us.

Become Ambassadors to fight vaccine hesitancy

As I sit and observe scientists, doctors, members of Parliament from both sides, and even the Honourable Prime Minister, emotionally pleading with members of the population to listen to science and become vaccinated, it became apparent to me that vaccine hesitancy is due to either lack of or the mass circulation of erroneous information.

...Spend money on East PoS instead

How can any reasonable person disagree with the view expressed by former Port of Spain mayor Louis Lee Sing about the plans for the Nelson Mandela Park which propose to upgrade the surface at a cost of untold millions. 