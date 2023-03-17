IT is only prolific Jamaican entertainer Shaggy (Orville Richard Burrell) who can get away with saying “It Wasn’t Me”.

Who can we blame for the ridiculous behaviour exhibited at the Regulated Industries Commission meeting at Centre Point Mall, Chaguanas, on Wednesday?

In the anxiety to return to governance at general elections 2025, the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) did themselves no favours.

Protesting is healthy. Protesting should not descend into chaos and seem to endanger the lives of other citizens.

We live in a small democracy where image is everything. The image of the UNC as an alternative government bordered on transformational political suicide when elected Members of Parliament stood by and did precious little to defend both personal and party image.

The alleged threat of setting fire to the proceedings and the ­dragging-out of the infamous coffin with the Prime Minister’s name on it have again adversely labelled the UNC as limited in political imagery.

Accusations of an incompetent People’s National Movement Government translate as a grossly incompetent Opposition United National Congress when citizens are allegedly encouraged to get carried away with political histrionics.

Who suffered the most at this disrupted meeting? I would say it is not only the UNC, but also the T&T trade union fraternity.

It is not wrong to protest. It is how you protest. Wrong-and-strong went out of style long before Covid-19 and the war in the Ukraine.

The political fiasco at Centre Point Mall is a reminder that no trade union leader can ever be appointed as a prime minister.

Why? Because our trade union leaders bare an image of being uneducated and advocating freeness, no questions asked or wanted. Just rile up members of the public and hope to win points.

Here in T&T we have enough to contend with in the sphere of runaway crime. We do not need more political dogs to be let loose at this juncture.

Shaggy does not live in T&T. We do.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

