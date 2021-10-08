Antigen or PCR?

The US’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised that the antigen test is allowed.
My relative, who recently visited Trinidad and lives in the US, recently took the antigen test which was accepted by JetBlue Airways.
However, another elderly relative who has booked with CAL to travel to Orlando, Florida, is being told she must take the more expensive PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test.
She is being told by the travel agent that she must pay the travel agency $1,380 although the testing facility’s fee is $1,100.
The cost of the antigen test is $550.
My elderly relative who lives in the US has been here since the border was closed, and now wants to return home.
She can barely make ends meet, and is being asked to pay for the more expensive option.
Can CAL please update its website so that the travelling public would not have to bear the unnecessary expense and the trauma of the PCR test?
S Ramkissoon
San Fernando