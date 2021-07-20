How much longer is the Savannah going to look like a jungle?

Grass and weeds have reached the height of the railing. The drains are totally blocked by weeds and small trees. Bird vine covers some of the beautiful trees.

On the southern side, there is garbage spewed all over the pavement.

What a downright shame. Does anyone else notice this deplorable condition? Dare I ask why the Ministry of Agriculture, Horticulture Division, has left it in total neglect.

Last, but not least, is the condition of the St Ann’s Roundabout—again, supposedly under the responsibility of the Horticulture Division?

Sparrow looks down on a sea of weeds almost touching his nose; the roundabout sign was knocked over and left on the ground (for the past three years).

Maintenance and pride no longer exist.

Jennifer Knaggs

St Ann’s

