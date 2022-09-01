Any room for youth after 60?

Trinidad and Tobago’s 60th anniversary of Independence from British rule is a milestone worthy of celebrating and should be a juncture at which, as a population, we engage in a national exercise to collectively determine what the next 60 years should look like.
However, the fact remains that Independence Day holds no meaning in the minds of hundreds of thousands of citizens, both at home and abroad, especially among the young people of our twin-island republic. It may be because of a lack of focus to educate the young minds about our nation’s history both within and outside of the education system, or due to the blatant fact that not even our country’s leaders have put enough focus on creating an environment where it is easy to be a patriot.
The Government has acted as if Independence Day creeped up on this administration without warning. This, despite the day being recognised annually for the past 60 years. It appears that had it not been for the calls by some for a programme of activities to be announced by the Government as a means of recognising our Diamond Jubilee, the few events hurriedly arranged would not have manifested. Nonetheless, the focus should not be on the activities but, rather, on the sense of patriotism and love for country that we should feel every day, having the honour and privilege to be called “Trinbagonian”.
The direction Trinidad and Tobago pursues from this point onward falls upon its young citizens. The leaders of our great country have all demonstrated that while age is supposed to bring wisdom, it also brings about a certain level of immaturity which is astonishing.
Today, more than ever before, I am confident in the ability of the youth to do a better job at leading the country than many of those currently warming important seats in our nation’s Parliament, and who brag of years of unbroken reign. Like many of my peers, we do not see 20 years and more of holding office as being worthy of celebrating. In fact, we see it as counter-intuitive to the idea of having fresh, energised and relevant minds receiving the baton of national development that they, too, are expected to pass on in a reasonable timeframe to the next generation.
It is selfish to starve the population of succession in the fields of business, governance and, of course, politics. Maybe it’s time the current national retirement age of 60 years be also applied to politics and the nation’s highest offices. What message are we otherwise sending to public servants?
The message here is not that control should be blindly given to the youth of T&T. The message is that many young people have worked hard throughout the years to be the answer to the country’s problem of not having the best hands and minds available to develop the republic.
Young people have excelled in all fields over the years and demonstrated that academics, sports, culture, social work, technology and diplomacy are areas in which we have displayed leadership time and time again. Therefore, if we have the qualifications, experience and the know-how to do the job, why aren’t we given the chance? The answer is simple... politics! If you are not associated with either of the two larger political organisations in the country, then there is a good chance your resume would be overlooked in favour of someone who, by the very nature of their association, can carry on the status quo.
So, as I wish all Trinbagonians at home and abroad a Happy Independence Day, I also challenge those in authority to do better in uniting our country, especially during the moments when it seems an easier task to divide and conquer. Many citizens have not lived to see 60 years on this planet, and so the fact that our country lives to see another day is telling of our resilience. However, let us not get too comfortable that “we must be doing something right”. The fact is that there are men and women who engage in a labour of love to keep us afloat.
The unsung heroes see it as their duty to be present and live the country’s motto of, “together we aspire, together we achieve”. They do it outside of the spotlight of politics or awards and recognition. They do it because the work must be done! A mindset adopted by many young people who are currently waiting in the wings for their chance to assist, support and lead.
Nikoli Edwards, political leader, Progressive Party