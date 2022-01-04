Any word on vaccines for children 5 to 11?

While the Government focuses on boosters and legislation for mandatory Covid-19 vaccines, what about the children five to 11 years old?

We cannot talk about physical school re-opening in February until we have the option to vaccinate this group.

The silence is deafening. Many parents are eagerly awaiting this vaccine for their children’s and their own lives to normalise somewhat.

Some children in this group are vulnerable due to immunocompromised conditions, comorbidities and/or living with parents or relatives who have comorbidities.

In the first week of 2022, the US is seeing the highest levels of children in this cohort in hospital due to the Omicron coronavirus variant (https://edition.cnn.com/2022/01/04/health/us-coronavirus-tuesday/index.html).

With approximately 150,000 children eligible in this group (CSO, 2020 estimates), what are we waiting for?

The largest vaccine manufacturer in the world may cut production due to lack of orders (https://www.financialexpress.com/lifestyle/health/serum-institute-plans-to-cut-monthly-production-of-covishield-by-50/2384069/).

We must do what is best for our own situation.

C Alexander

Port of Spain

