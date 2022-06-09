Apologies required from both Camille and Kamla

I have listened to many commentators giving their views on the brouhaha emanating from the statements of the two female parliamentarians with respect to the use of names.
Supporters of the PNM insist the exposure of Mrs Persad-Bissessar’s middle name by Mrs Robinson-Regis was not intended to be malicious, nor to initiate derision and mockery or race taunting, since persons’ full names have been used on many occasions—eg, the prime minister is fondly referred to as Keith Christopher Rowley and Mr Fitzgerald Hinds’ full name was broadcast by Mrs Persad-Bissessar on a previous occasion.
The supporters of the UNC insist their leader’s response was in order since Mrs Robinson-Regis’s mention of the name Susheila (previously kept closely guarded) constituted exposure, an invasion of privacy, and was designed to poke fun and ridicule.
Therefore, their leader was merely responding to an unprovoked attack.
Could both views be considered correct and supported in a plural society striving for much needed development by replacing memories of a sordid historical past characterised by the ravages of colonialism, polarisation and ethnic division, with empathy and compromise in order to forge a productive united nation? Mrs Robinson-Regis should know or ought to have known that culturally, such name exposure could have the tendency to provoke ridicule and teasing by certain members of the public.
On the other hand, Mrs Persad-Bissessar, who has been accused of referring to the prime minister in racial terms—eg, as an “oreo, or blank man”, etc, ought to be wary of the use of another racially tainted reference.
There can be no quarrel with the defence of her name in cultural and historical terms, but should Mrs Persad-Bissessar have gone so far as to resurrect the ghost of slavery with its horrendous past?
Did she not suspect that reference to “slave master’s name” would stir up racial animosity, especially given her past utterances?
Such behaviour appears to betray significant insensitivity to people of African origin at best, or a don’t-care racist attitude at worst.
And to those who say Mrs Persad-Bissessar was merely stating a historical fact, I wish to remind them that facts, even truths, can be offensive.
I have no intention of casting judgment on either of the parliamentarians, but apologies by both persons would go a long way towards easing racial tensions and distrust, while engendering ethnic harmony.
D Thomas
Port of Spain