Apologies required from both Camille and Kamla

I have listened to many commentators giving their views on the brouhaha emanating from the statements of the two female parliamentarians with respect to the use of names.

Supporters of the PNM insist the exposure of Mrs Persad-Bissessar’s middle name by Mrs Robinson-Regis was not intended to be malicious, nor to initiate derision and mockery or race taunting, since persons’ full names have been used on many occasions—eg, the prime minister is fondly referred to as Keith Christopher Rowley and Mr Fitzgerald Hinds’ full name was broadcast by Mrs Persad-Bissessar on a previous occasion.

The supporters of the UNC insist their leader’s response was in order since Mrs Robinson-Regis’s mention of the name Susheila (previously kept closely guarded) constituted exposure, an invasion of privacy, and was designed to poke fun and ridicule.

Therefore, their leader was merely responding to an unprovoked attack.

Could both views be considered correct and supported in a plural society striving for much needed development by replacing memories of a sordid historical past characterised by the ravages of colonialism, polarisation and ethnic division, with empathy and compromise in order to forge a productive united nation? Mrs Robinson-Regis should know or ought to have known that culturally, such name exposure could have the tendency to provoke ridicule and teasing by certain members of the public.

On the other hand, Mrs Persad-Bissessar, who has been accused of referring to the prime minister in racial terms—eg, as an “oreo, or blank man”, etc, ought to be wary of the use of another racially tainted reference.

There can be no quarrel with the defence of her name in cultural and historical terms, but should Mrs Persad-Bissessar have gone so far as to resurrect the ghost of slavery with its horrendous past?

Did she not suspect that reference to “slave master’s name” would stir up racial animosity, especially given her past utterances?

Such behaviour appears to betray significant insensitivity to people of African origin at best, or a don’t-care racist attitude at worst.

And to those who say Mrs Persad-Bissessar was merely stating a historical fact, I wish to remind them that facts, even truths, can be offensive.

I have no intention of casting judgment on either of the parliamentarians, but apologies by both persons would go a long way towards easing racial tensions and distrust, while engendering ethnic harmony.

D Thomas

Port of Spain

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The UWI dilemma

The Government, due to financial constraints, has announced its decision to cut its annual subvention to The University of the West Indies’ St Augustine campus by ten per cent, from TT$517.1 million a year. This has plunged the university into a deficit, with campus administrators proposing an increase in tuition of 25-71 per cent, depending on the programme. The Government has rejected this proposed increase and, at least for the upcoming academic year, tuition will stay at current rates.

Engaging youth rage

Engaging youth rage

The Ministry of Education’s whole-of-government approach to the problem of indiscipline and violence in schools is a move in the right direction, assuming the various arms of Government are up to the responsibility.

As the ministry has discovered, putting police officers among the school population might reduce the incidence of violence in schools but doesn’t necessarily reduce violence among the same youth population. As happened in Williamsville this week, the fighting is simply relocated off the school compound into spaces more unbridled and potentially more dangerous.

Apologies required from both Camille and Kamla

I have listened to many commentators giving their views on the brouhaha emanating from the statements of the two female parliamentarians with respect to the use of names.

Supporters of the PNM insist the exposure of Mrs Persad-Bissessar’s middle name by Mrs Robinson-Regis was not intended to be malicious, nor to initiate derision and mockery or race taunting, since persons’ full names have been used on many occasions—eg, the prime minister is fondly referred to as Keith Christopher Rowley and Mr Fitzgerald Hinds’ full name was broadcast by Mrs Persad-Bissessar on a previous occasion.

Child rights, child justice: we must do better

I was appalled to view a video of a crime scene on what seems to be the Brian Lara Promenade. The video showed two children in uniform (a boy and a girl) being beaten with a belt by a woman, who is not their parent, as she clearly stated, “I am coming down by your mother later.”

Protect girls and women—local and migrant

It is reported that Russian soldiers are not just killing Ukraine citizens and destroying their country, they are also sexually abusing adolescent and teenage girls who are caught hiding during the invasion.

Nonetheless, if these girls are caught by Russian soldiers or escaped to neighbouring countries, they are reported to be facing the same sexual dilemma.

The diversity of our people is our strength

While Rome burns or, rather, Trinidad and Tobago, we continue to be distracted and allow our leaders to play tit for tat and set the bar lower each day.

A respected senior in the legal profession recently took to social media and posted “race baiting by the PNM is picong, by anyone else... it’s seditious”. Let us not fall into the trap designed to distract us from the daily dangers we face.