Appeal to allow stadium for all

Physical inactivity is estimated to contribute to 1.9 million deaths per year (WHO, 2002). During the Covid lockdown, it was evident that physical activity decreased among people.
In addition, significant pressure was placed on the healthcare system due to Covid-19. Therefore, it would benefit the country greatly if citizens were to become health conscious.
For some, this has always been the case. Up until recently, the Ato Boldon Stadium was a safe, free recreational ground in the country. It was used for large events, but also for residents to exercise freely. Additionally, one could say it was one of the most used recreational sites in Trinidad.
Unfortunately, in time, residents of Couva and environs were no longer able to use the site unless a fee was paid. To overcome such an obstacle, those who once utilised the stadium now began exercising outside the gates of the Ato Boldon Stadium, which is not only unsafe due to oncoming cars, but also unnecessary.
To make matters worse, many of those who once used the stadium when it was open to the public no longer visit at all. It is now a question of if these people still participate in physical activity or have given it up altogether.
Such a matter may seem insignificant. However, if this issue is addressed, it can go a long way in improving our healthcare system. The stadium should be accessible to all. If available, then why must people run on its outskirts?
Veronica Rajahram
Publications Committee Editor 2022-2023
Guild of Students,
The University of the West Indies
St Augustine Campus