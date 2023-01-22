Appeal to the hangman

A relative of young Kylie Meloney, who was killed in a shooting, appealed to criminals to put down their guns.
This is not the first time relatives of murder victims have made such plea. It happens often.
Of course, the loss of a loved one is always heart-rending, especially by this horrible unnatural means.
And relatives’ appeals to criminals to put down their guns truly express their (the relatives’) deep grief and hope that it doesn’t happen to anyone else.
But seriously, do we really think criminals have the heart to sympathise with relatives of their victims?
So here’s what—every time someone is murdered, we (all law-abiding citizens) should not waste our time appealing to the criminals to put down their weapons; we should be appealing to the hangman to pick up his rope. It’s in our written laws. It’s the only way! Who or what is stopping him?
Lloyd Ragoo
Chaguanas