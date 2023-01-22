Appeal to the hangman

A relative of young Kylie Meloney, who was killed in a shooting, appealed to criminals to put down their guns.

This is not the first time relatives of murder victims have made such plea. It happens often.

Of course, the loss of a loved one is always heart-rending, especially by this horrible unnatural means.

And relatives’ appeals to criminals to put down their guns truly express their (the relatives’) deep grief and hope that it doesn’t happen to anyone else.

But seriously, do we really think criminals have the heart to sympathise with relatives of their victims?

So here’s what—every time someone is murdered, we (all law-abiding citizens) should not waste our time appealing to the criminals to put down their weapons; we should be appealing to the hangman to pick up his rope. It’s in our written laws. It’s the only way! Who or what is stopping him?

Lloyd Ragoo

Chaguanas

Complex energy challenges ahead

The 2023 edition of the Trinidad and Tobago Energy Conference opens today amid a changing world energy order with significant implications for all of us.

As with every fundamental transition, the signs of change are both easy to miss and also easy to overstate, probably because one’s perspective often depends on where one stands.

Urban etiquette

So, I had some friends staying with me over the Christmas season. They were also celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary. In between all the family limes, their pending anniversary gave us a window to also celebrate the aunts, uncles and cousins who were married for many years.

It was fun to reminisce on how they all first met, whether it be a work conference or just being bowled over seeing the potential spouse at a relative’s house, or tasting their sweet hand with food for the first time and knowing that they were the one. Some of the couples had been married for over 30 and 40 years.

The Bermudez legacy

Today one of the tragedies in our young, developing nation is the unquestionable fact that too many of our outstanding and patriotic citizens have gone to the great beyond without any authentic documentation of their record of service to our still young, developing nation.

The absence of their biographies, and in many cases the family legacies, deprives us of a very important aspect of our history, in addition to exposing the national community to distortions, inaccuracies and sometimes downright misinformation.

Silence on pending electricity bill hikes

My last bi-monthly T&TEC bill was $690. With the new structure and using the same kilowatt units as in my last bill, my new total will increase to $1,068. This is a 54.75-per cent increase in the first year.

Here is the math:

Denying pupils their constitutional rights

The latest Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination fiasco in Trinidad and Tobago is a cause for serious national concern, and Minister of Education, PNM deputy political leader Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, must now come clean about the Dr Keith Rowley Government’s true motives for denying our young pupils their constitutional rights of fairness and equality in the education system.