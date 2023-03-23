Appoint an independent body to help oversee DPP

The ongoing controversy surrounding the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is a matter of great concern for the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, and it demands urgent attention and resolution. At the heart of this issue is the need for the country to have a strong and independent legal system where justice is administered fairly and without fear or favour.
To achieve this, it is essential that the DPP, as the chief prosecutor in the country, is able to carry out his duties without any interference or undue influence. This requires not only the political will to respect the rule of law and uphold the independence of the Judiciary but also a comprehensive system of checks and balances to ensure that this is the case.
One potential solution to the current controversy could be to establish an independent body or commission to oversee the appointment and functioning of the DPP. This body could comprise experts from various fields such as law, civil society and academia, and could be tasked with evaluating the performance of the DPP and ensuring that it is able to carry out its duties effectively and without any external pressure.
Furthermore, it is essential to ensure that the DPP is provided with adequate resources, including personnel and funding, to enable it to carry out its responsibilities efficiently. This will also require a commitment to ongoing training and development to ensure that the DPP and his team are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to navigate the complexities of the legal system.
Ultimately, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago must demonstrate a firm commitment to upholding the independence of the Judiciary and respecting the rule of law. This includes taking decisive action to address any allegations of interference or improper conduct in the administration of justice.
The current controversy surrounding the DPP underscores the importance of having a strong and independent legal system that is able to administer justice fairly and without any external pressure. This will require a multipronged approach, including the establishment of an independent oversight body, adequate resourcing, and a commitment to ongoing training and development.
Only through such measures can Trinidad and Tobago ensure that its citizens have faith in the legal system and are able to receive justice in a timely and impartial manner.
Joseph Lopez
Fyzabad