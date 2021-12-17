Appreciate our frontline workers

Someone who is a frontline worker in one of our health facilities shared their daily experiences, and I was left in amazement.
Being in the thick of things and dealing with those who have Covid-19 daily is no easy task. The virus is so contagious that even with all the gear you may have on, one slip can be one too many.
These people are putting their lives and family members at risk, and this risk is more intense for some due to the nature of the job.
Recently I saw the inside of one of our Covid-19 facilities, by way of a video. Believe me, it looked very gruesome. Can you imagine having to work there day in and day out? I must say, “much respect” to these heroes who daily put their lives on the line.
With the passing of time we can forget them and, just like many other things in life, they can be taken for granted. Please, let’s guard against going down this path. It is important that we lift them all up in prayer for God’s protection and guidance as they perform their daily duties.
Also, to those in charge (leaders), when people are putting their life at risk, they at times need some type of motivation. Look at ways and means to do so. Many of them have been on the job consistently, going beyond the call of duty. It should not be, in any way, taken lightly. This is a pandemic, and the task is greater and more deadly. The best of soldiers can get weary. Let us keep this in mind.
I thank them all for their invaluable contribution to Trinidad and Tobago. You have saved many lives, putting yours at risk. I appreciate you, along with thousands of others all around Trinidad and Tobago. Please do not quit. We need you in such a time like this. God’s blessings, always.
It is Christmas and people are feeling anxiety. They’re busy putting things in place, painting, cleaning... And for sure, homes and malls have already put up their yearly Christmas decorations.
The supermarkets and groceries, even the corner shops, have already stocked up for the Christmas season.
You may say that because of the pandemic and what our country is going through, Christmas won’t be the same.
I want you to know that you are always in control, and life is what you make it.
There is a spirit that fills the atmosphere every year—and it is not created by things given or even received, but by us as individuals.
You may think I am sentimental, but there is a feeling that the environment takes on where there is joy, pleasantness, warmth, a smile from a stranger, kind words and helpfulness.
This is the Christmas Spirit! Not a gift was given or received, but the attitude of us all at this time is worth cherishing.
I am not insensitive to what many have gone through this year, and some may have shed tears for various reasons.
To those who are more fortunate, let us allow that Christmas Spirit to propel us to reach out to someone and bring some peace, joy, comfort and encouragement at this time. This is the heartbeat of Christmas, as we read in John 3:16—“For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son.”
If you are in the position to give, do not lose this blessed opportunity to give whatever you can to someone—maybe a child, a homeless person or someone else in need.
You become the hands of God at this time when you touch lives just as God did when He gave us His Son. I would not trade the Christmas Spirit for anything in the world, for something unique and special happens at this time all around the world.
Hope is once more given, and we are reminded that there is still a brighter day in Trinidad and Tobago.
Despite what we see or feel, let us together maintain that Christmas Spirit and, in so doing, bring about change in the lives of many who need it.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan