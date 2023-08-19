I am of the firm view that in order to resolve any issue, we must first admit to ourselves that we have a problem. This is well-understood by those with the relevant expertise in the matter of substance abuse.
I do not agree with Archbishop Jason Gordon that the way we vote generally, which is largely along racial lines, is an aberration when compared to how we relate to each other otherwise. Archbishop Gordon seems to find comfort in the fact that how we vote is not how we party, as David Rudder stated in one of his classic calypsoes.
Politicians are in the business of politics. As in any business, the vendor is catering to the demand of the purchaser. It is a demand-and-supply game. If there is little or no demand for a particular good or service, then the vendor will pursue another line of business.
The fact that we continue to vote along racial lines tells us that we have an underlying problem that needs to be addressed. The politicians are simply exploiting that ailment, similar to the relationship between an alcoholic and a rum shop.
We have allowed our history to define us. Racism has its roots in the good old colonial days of divide and rule. Two races were brought together which combined, but did not really mix. We have great difficulty trusting those who do not look like us. We have learnt over time to adopt a model of peaceful co-existence. However, there is always an underlying tension that explodes at election time.
The discrimination is apparent in certain employment relationships. Customers in the market, car parts stores and certain other business places receive discounts simply because they belong to the same race as the vendor.
There are some families who have disowned their children simply because they chose to marry persons from the other dominant race. Those of us who live in neighbourhoods at the lower end of the scale, which are populated by the other dominant race, know first-hand from the private conversations which we overhear from our neighbours’ premises, the very derogatory manner in which we are viewed as a race.
The professional class does not escape scrutiny in this matter. Just listen to the comments of our highly educated political scientists and you get the picture. Notwithstanding our level of education, our upbringing shapes our perspectives. Confirmation bias is our reality.
Often enough, I view the straw polls in our mainstream press and there is consistency between the responses and the surnames of respondents. The comments by some hosts and many of their callers on the electronic media are also very instructive. I am not on Facebook, but I understand that racism is very palpable there.
Archbishop Gordon must be living in a bubble. Unless you are a hermit, you cannot escape the racism which is very apparent in our nation. Although, admittedly, in some instances, it is dispensed in a very subtle manner.
South Africa had its Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Our social scientists should seek an appropriate mechanism to address this matter once and for all. It has the potential to explode in our faces. Continuing to sweep it under the carpet is not an option.
Louis W Williams
St Augustine