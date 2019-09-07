Question: I am a US citizen and I would like to travel to the US with my child who was born in T&T. Should I apply for a visa for my child or are they eligible for a US passport?
Answer: By law, US citizens, including dual nationals, must use a US passport to enter and leave the United States. A child born abroad may be eligible for US citizenship and a US passport if at least one parent is a US citizen. Before submitting an application for a visa, the child’s parents should review the requirements for transmission of citizenship on travel.state.gov or contact the US Embassy’s American Citizen Services section at ACSPOS@state.gov.
To transmit US citizenship:
• At least one parent must have US citizenship at the time of the child’s birth, and there must be a blood relationship between the child and US citizen parent(s).