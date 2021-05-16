Are field hospitals for keeps?

No, no, no!

I just read about an alleged “ribbon cutting ceremony” to be held on Monday for the field hospital, at the Jean Pierre Complex.

Is this the level of stupidity that our politicians have reached?

Is the field hospital going to be a permanent fixture?

Is the Government saying that it has lost the war on Covid-19?

Does it even understand the meaning of a field hospital during a pandemic?

Is this some sort of “one-upmanship” by the PNM over the UNC?

At a time when our people are dying by the dozens, due to Covid-19, our politicians can think of nothing else but public relations, to make themselves look “dotish”.

That is a true sign of a “banana republic”.

T&T, we must do better.

Linus F Didier

Mt Hope

