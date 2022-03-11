The choice of having a firearm, licensed or not, carries serious responsibility and very grave risk. Small wonder the relevant laws and regulations exist.

Either choice can keep you alive, or get you killed. Interestingly, the differences are mainly psychological.

Consider the now common example of being held up at gunpoint.

If you’re not armed, you’ll probably give in immediately.

You’ll surrender keys, even take some licks (though I’d strongly advise against letting yourself be tied up), anything to end it quickly and avoid further danger to yourself and others.

But if you have a gun, perhaps concealed on yourself, things can get far more complicated. Facing the same situation, you may start weighing options.

Fear can become excitement, anger, a sense of power. You may now be looking for an opportunity to “draw”. But bandits usually have the advantage of surprise, are already “pumped up” and potentially very violent.

In such a situation, things happen quickly. “Body language” and eye contact carry powerful messages instantly, both ways.

If a bandit senses less fear from you, or hesitation, unfortunate consequences often follow.

One or the other, or both, of you can end up on the ground, regretting choices. Or, worse—a loved one or other unintended victim can end up fading before your eyes while waiting for help. And lives are changed forever.

But lives are mere statistics, and everything seems to be a racket in sweet T&T.

If a person is committed, and is even willing to pay huge bribes for a firearm user’s licence, as is being reported, do they become part of a solution or part of the problem?

After all, a gun is not a toy or status symbol to leave in your glove box when running around the Savannah. And tragic accidents happen. Choose carefully.

Meanwhile, I fully support deferment of bail for firearm-related offences and for illegal possession of firearms. I am also very distressed at the thought of another racket, the use of a single property for bail in multiple cases and/or for multiple defendants.

This opens the door for even more crime, whether to eliminate witnesses or, believe it, to pay attorneys.

A Raffique

