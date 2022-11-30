Recently, I saw a video of some smart schoolchildren (they wore their school uniforms)! Together they decided to give some food to “those people who are less fortunate than us”.
I just loved the way they organised themselves, went shopping, bought bread/buns, fruit juice and water. Carefully they went around, giving out their precious manna. Each poor person (regardless of race) got the gifts.
It was so enlightening for me to observe the looks on the surprised faces of the dispossessed, recognising they had not been forgotten. All seemed satisfied with the bread and the juice, and each person paused with the offer of the water, but took it.
I just want to praise those children for the addition of that water, as they seemed to be saying—whatever is happening to you today, I am wishing you well that this water will give you better health and remind you that we are thinking of you with love.
Have we finally got to that precious point where our children are taking the lead?