As we celebrate yet another Independence anniversary, I often ponder what would our quality of life be like had we not sought Independence and continued as a British colony with all its benefits.
Surely we would have had a robust economy and far more effective crime management, thus creating superior living conditions.
Jamaica’s discontent with the short-lived West Indies Federation dissolved the movement in 1962, catapulting members to seek independence for their country. But, how honest are we to ask ourselves why these matured independent countries are far from prosperous 60 years later—Trinidad and Tobago no exception despite its natural resources.
Countries seek independence for many reasons, including but not limited to feeling of inequality compared to their dominant power (the British), to foster self-reliance, maintain status of defence and self-determination, better protection for their citizen’s culture and customs, establish laws, and business regulations to generate revenues, (and hear this) “to create prosperity for their citizens through vibrant economies”.
To date, none of the six remaining colonies which did not seek independence have standard wall-to-wall potholes, uncontrollable violent crime and frustrating shortages of forex so necessary to improve their economies.
Every independent Caribbean nation is struggling to care for their people, albeit few more manageable than others.
I consider Dr Eric Williams the only prime minister to date who truly understood the power of a robust economy through his establishing the Point Lisas industrial complex with world-class state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities on par with developed nations.
During his tenure, and years later, we never had languished forex problems until 2014, embarrassing ourselves with foreign suppliers, banks giving $200 for a family of four to travel; nor have we had ambitious leaders who truly understood economies of scale and their affirmative attributes on the psyche and patriotism of its citizens.
Since our first oil boom, all leaders after Dr Williams merely sit anticipating oil prices to rise, then boast about their partisan’s insignificant “achievements”.
Singapore, a small Asian nation with no natural resources, gained its independence in 1965, establishing a pro-business environment, few regulations, a strong rule of law, and has been recognised as the world’s best in human capital development.
This economically strong nation of 5.4 million had only six (YES, SIX) murders in 2021, and three housebreakings.
I recall former prime ministers Manning and Panday promising to emulate “the Singapore model” of astounding success, but never did. Yet, years later, Trinidad’s ease “of not” doing business appears of no concern to any administration, with parochial vision for citizens’ prosperity, obdurately unable to abandon colonial bureaucracy, nonchalant about its strangulation of the economy.
Ambassador Conrad Enill, for whom forex is never a problem, boasts there’s no shortage.
As the upper echelons gather in the Queen’s Park Savannah, later proceeding to President’s House to “celebrate” their visionless leadership, frustrated citizens living in self-imposed jails we call home are beginning to feel like it’s a situation of “dem versus us” as they show off their prestige, abundant perks and privileges, some securing million-dollar pensions forgetting if not uncaring that a government’s pivotal responsibility is to protect and create better living standards for its citizens.
In our first oil boom I was on my second Mercedes-Benz, residing in Seaview Gardens, Carenage. But while I worked hard and deserved the benefits of my labour, it severely bothered me driving my kids to school every morning in such luxury and seeing average people like plumbers, masons, seamstress, mechanics, teachers, nurses, etc, lined up awaiting transport.
Are we better off? ABSOLUTELY NOT! After 61 years of Independence, what can we honestly applaud? Lack of water, potholes damaging vehicles, overall poor maintenance, ease “of not” doing business, escalating crime, lack of vision and planning, sufferings of the people, unaffordable duties on a quality vehicle, years awaiting VAT returns?
Yet, our seasoned politicians would exit financially well-endowed while the pivotal masses continue their daily struggles. PERIOD!