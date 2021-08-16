It’s sad to say but our citizens are afraid to speak out against the many atrocities that have been put on the average households and businesses during this pandemic.
They are afraid to speak out because of fear of being victimised and targeted so they rather swallow their voices than speak up against the oppression. The People’s National Movement now one year through its second term in office and failing miserably, is looking for ways to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and its effects on the economic fallout, the unemployment level, the inequality of the less fortunate and the crisis seen in the economy from the retail sector due to the virtual shutting down of the country for almost a year and a half.
The powers that be seem to be at a loss for any ideas and solutions to tackle the real issues and because of fear of victimisation, the people with persuasion in our society prefer to keep silent for fear of being attacked in the public from the PNM sycophants on Facebook, or directly from being bouffed by the Prime Minister or his ministers. They have witnessed the bouffs during the PM’s weekly news conferences, when he or his ministers do not like the questions being asked. Legitimate questions that need answers are side-stepped by his team without giving the straight answers to the media personnel or the public.
The Government attitude to anyone who does not agree with what they are doing means that you are against them.
This is a frontal attack on the very core of our society where any right thinking person deciding to speak up will face the weight of the Government on their backs.
They have to be so careful to speak up against the mismanagement of the vaccines, or the mismanagement of the lockdown of the retail sector, or the rising loss of jobs and it’s effects on the increase in prices of goods and services, the cost of food which is first on the list of items that we see drastic increases, leading to the rise in the cost of living. In these hard times, they are so fearful of the repercussions to their livelihoods and what little they have left, they prefer to stay quiet while our country burns.
The real truth is that we the citizens, all of us, will suffer with this type of behaviour, these bouffs and attacks that literally blame the people of Trinidad and Tobago for the predicament we are in instead of us working together, instead of the Government doing the job they are paid to do to counteract the effects of the fallout we have faced these last two years from the pandemic, instead of them focusing on saving the lives and the livelihoods of our citizens.
We are just not willing to put country first instead of self interest. Our own wealth and well being are our first priority, especially with the politicians that represent us. And so we lack the political will, good sense to come together and compromise for the good of the country, therefore we all will continue to be the losers in this game.