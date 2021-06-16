THE recent newspaper headlines read: (1) “Vaccine Failure”; (2) “Fiasco….Deyalsingh apologises”; (3) “PM: We failed”; (4) Just one bad day … system scrapped, new process from Wednesday”. These summarise the failures of the T&T Government’s team in its Covid-19 vaccination efforts.
In the eyes of the world this is an indictment on the performance of our country and a reflection on the competence of its people.
Surely they would expect that the response to the pandemic would have utilised the best systems, leadership, organisational and technical skills of our large and diverse grouping of professionals and the many private sector and public sector companies and professional and other organisations.
The Covid team has been successful in several areas and they fervently announce that they are following the science, and one may agree with this. But is the medical science alone adequate for implementation of a multi-pronged and holistic response?
The Science Council of the United Kingdom defines science as “the pursuit and application of knowledge and understanding of the natural and social world following a systematic methodology based on evidence.”
We do need to explore the width of science required.
The recent failures suggest an apparent lack of understanding of the magnitude and complexity of the response required. The pandemic is of immeasurable magnitude in our country and globally.
The response must be treated as a major project and not as an appendage to the Health Ministry’s operations.
I am aware that over the years governments have utilised several project governance and implementation models successfully for the development and implementation of major projects.
For example, they may have (1) assigned a steering committee of ministers to assume full responsibility for project governance, setting the policies, processes, standards, procedures and guidelines that would determine how the project will be run, monitored and controlled; (2) commissioned a high-level cabinet-appointed project implementation committee. This would be a multi-disciplined high level Committee comprising experienced expertise in all relevant technical, operations and administration areas with guidance/support from project management/leadership expertise. This committee can be empowered to co-opt other expertise needed for specific periods.
Project management is considered both an art and a science and incorporation of this discipline will bring to bear expertise and directions in (1) clarifying the mission of the project; (2) clarifying the many varying objectives and deliverables in the project (3) identifying the scope of this integrated project, detailing all the activities, in all the different areas, up to project completion (4) identifying the human and other resources required (5) identifying the risks and mitigating actions (6) development of an appropriate communication plan; (7) preparing a detailed project implementation plan to achieve all objectives; (7) implementing the project while monitoring and controlling the integrated project scope, quality, cost and schedule. These activities are actually the science side of project management.
Narayan Ramtahal
via e-mail