I read Tuesday’s Express editorial, “Action plan for the poor”, but cannot understand that the Ministry of Social Development and Family Affairs and the MPs elected to serve these same poor people in their districts do not know who is in need?
It takes the newspapers to advertise the dire need of families who do not have anything to eat, or even have birth certificates.
All those long lines to collect hampers do not necessarily include the homeless and the very poor, who do not even have the energy to line up to collect handouts. Also reported were 500 persons who applied to the Ministry of Social Development, but still have not received their grants to buy food.
One would think that because of the lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic, the MPs elected in all districts would have made it their business to arrive at the homes of the persons who voted for them to find out if they had a salary or food to eat.
We go back to the subject of MPs getting tax-free motor cars, but the people who voted for them are in need and not receiving help.
There is a disconnect in too many areas in our country. The poor we will always have among us, so assistance is needed to help them feed themselves and get back on their feet with some sort of training and employment.
Patricia Blades
Cocorite