The picture in a newspaper of September 23 of the four-year-old Afghan girl fast asleep likely after a hard day’s work in an Afghan brick factory was heart-wrenching for me. It could well have been an idyllic picture of a little girl from fantasy stories like Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland asleep on the green grass, surrounded by petals falling from the tree above, with a little stream gurgling by and the little squirrels to watch over her.
But instead, for a pillow she propped her head against a huge boulder as she lay on the mix of dust and stones, her background being the stack of bricks made of her blood, sweat and tears next to her, with another grim reminder of her toil in the tall, smoking brick kiln in the distance standing like a silent sentinel over her. Yet she seemed fast asleep as testament to how her little fragile body may have succumbed to the burden of her task master.
With a silent, plaintive cry, I ask: has it come to this? History is replete with examples of the abuse of little children, Dickens’ Oliver Twist and the victims of the film Slumdog Millionaire being classic artistic representations—but my focus is on the little girl in the picture referred to and others like her, which immediately brings to mind the actor Maurice Chevalier from Gigi, who “thanked heaven for little girls”, singing of them as “sugar and spice and all things nice”.
Whatever happened to her? Is she someone of the past, like in Asian countries of Myanmar and elsewhere, no less in a country like ours where many are victims of the brutality of adults oblivious to the constraints that normally would have held their hands?
Many examples in this country come to mind, like the beating to death of a little one somewhere in Pleasantville some time ago, or one torn to pieces by an animal due to the alleged negligence of another, or one abandoned on a cold floor to die at the hands of a close relative, discovered 24 hours later, or, the most recent, little Salileen allegedly fed poison to suffer and die in ways that we as adults could never understand, in a classic demonstration of how some of us have lost the “milk of human kindness”—that natural, God-given inclination to love what is part of our own bodies.
Lady Macbeth in Shakespeare’s great play of that name, in attempting to persuade her vacillating husband to be more resolute and kill the king, would vouch that she would have “pluck’d my nipple from his boneless gums” and dash her little baby to the ground had she sworn to do so (Act 1, Sc7, 51-55). Later in the play, “Not all the perfumes of Arabia could sweeten her little hand” and she would become mad and die a horrible death by suicide. I chose this reference to illustrate how abusing a child is as unnatural as you can be, a crime against the stuff of which we are made which makes us human, civilised and godly.
Yet this is where some of us in this country are at, and you wonder how we have come to this. The famous actor John Wayne, in the western movie Fort Apache, after sharing a sweet moment with the four-year-old daughter of a friend at the fort, would remark: “It’s a shame they have to grow up to become people!”
Is there a suggestion here that on coming from the womb, we are well endowed with all the gifts of being truly human, as manifested in the natural behaviour of the little girl; but in becoming adults, such virtues are slowly diminished by our greed and lust for power which come with the process of socialisation?
Even at the intellectual level, this diminishing of the human self is evident, with one noted psychologist in this country seeing Salileen’s callous murder as an “act of love” by the mother sparing the child the trauma of having to live in world of such ugliness, but not at any point seeing this act as the ultimate violation of our God-given maternal instinct to protect our own at all cost. Even the chickens do so!
Are we slowly evolving into the condition of the beast losing our essential goodness as human beings, for what other conclusion can we draw when the four-year-old little one in the picture in the newspaper on September 23, and others like her in this country and elsewhere, are maligned in this way?
As usual, I leave the answer to you.
Dr Errol N Benjamin
