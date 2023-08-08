Are we making the bandits happy?

In recent days, we have seen public uproar over the spiralling crime situation, as well as public justification for maximum self-defence against bandits.
The authorities have come out issuing warnings against citizens to not use excessive force against the bandits; mind you, these criminals use all the force available to them, including firearms and large groups, when executing home invasions.
The authorities should ask the question if issuing warnings to citizens about using less self-defence makes the bandits happy or not, and if it encourages or discourages more criminal activity.
J Deering