Police officers

RELOADING: Police officers in riot gear refill a launcher with tear gas at the protest at the Queen’s Park Savannah yesterday.

Less than ten days ago, the Congress of the People indicated that there was either a democratic dictatorship or a dictatorial democracy.

We now seem to have crossed that line.

The firing of tear gas on citizens who were simply using their constitutional rights to protest must be condemned in all quarters.

From the advent of this new administration we have urged restraint and careful thought as we constantly warned that we were heading to the point of our “southern neighbours”.

Well in local parlance, “We Reach”.

The Congress of the People roundly condemns this action in which we now urge restraint on all sides so that we can remove ourselves from the brink of outright civil unrest.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Covid fatigue

Covid fatigue

Once they called it “combat fatigue”, and treated the soldiers who showed the symptoms with a mixture of pity and contempt. Then they renamed it “post-traumatic stress disorder” (PTSD) and broadened the definition to cover similar responses to other stressful situations. And now we have Covid fatigue.

All eyes on PM’s team

All eyes on PM’s team

With its tight schedule and broad mandate the committee established by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley “to investigate the factors contributing to clinical outcomes of Covid-19 patients” has its work cut out for it.

Disappointed in AG’s proposed legislation on fireworks

Disappointed in AG’s proposed legislation on fireworks

It is unfortunate that the proposed legislation put forward by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi does not in any way impact on the present nuisance created by the indiscriminate use of fireworks and accessories.

The legislation speaks to the use of fireworks only on public holidays and December 31.

First Citizens a shining light for other State enterprises

First Citizens a shining light for other State enterprises

In the midst of all the questionable activities, the day-to-day challenges encountered by law-abiding citizens, who are the victims of almost every negative, every lawless activity, every injudicious decision by both the Government and the Opposition, and all those responsible for providing us with the services we pay for; we seldom pay attention to the few positives, the successful achievements of State enterprises, State Institutions and State partnerships.