Are we really getting it done?

“We getting it done” are words in the wind. Who is believing this claim?
We can choose to ignore the reality of the situation facing every concerned citizen, and hope they believe this unfounded unmerited claim that “we getting it done”.
Let me be clear, I am not anti-government or anti-anything, except a lack of performance and accountability by those we elected to represent our best interest, but can we believe “we getting it done”?
The whole society as we knew it, as children growing up in T&T, is so fragmented now that we have come to dislike one another, whether black, white, Chinese, Syrian, mixed, other, but “we getting it done”.
Take the Public Service experience when one visits any of the Government offices. Are we greeted with a welcome smile and with a “may we help you”? You would think they are doing members of the public a favour, but “we getting it done”.
Take road indiscipline: drivers have grown to believe anything goes, no courtesy, no road manners. At pedestrian crossings, cars don’t stop to give way to those wishing to cross, but “we getting it done”.
Pothole city: everywhere in and around the city and outlying districts, large potholes are again very visible when we are paying a road tax each time we fill up at the pump—who is in charge of road maintenance, but “we getting it done”.
Many outlying districts are still without a regular water supply, but “we getting it done”.
After years of paying a monthly Health Surcharge, we still face ICU bed shortages at the hospitals, but “we getting it done”.
Food prices: the rise in food prices for basic items has made it impossible for the average citizen to meet basic needs, but “we getting it done”.
International visitors have wondered why T&T, with its large uncultivated land, is not a food-growing paradise without the massive import food bill, but “we getting it done”.
Crime is on the rise, occurring every day, anytime of day or night, anywhere, with citizens having to severely modify their lifestyles to accommodate the risk factor to their person, but “we getting it done”.
Business closures: many well-established, long-standing companies with significant numbers of employees are closing, creating anxiety for those many employees with little opportunity to seek other employment, but “we getting it done”.
Leaders without leadership skills cannot be expected to be performers, but “we getting it done”.
Picking individuals only on the basis of political affiliation and not competence will only result in continuing poor results, but “we getting it done”.
Would someone enlighten the citizens where “we getting it done”?
Thank God we are a happy people with empty bellies and less confidence in our future.
Individuals blinded by political bias will probably disagree, but if these dissenting individuals would be honest, they would agree “we ain’t getting it done”.
God bless T&T.
Gordon Laughlin
Westmoorings