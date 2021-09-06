I write to respond to one “RP Joseph” of San Fernando, whose misinformed opinions contained in a letter to the editor that was published on September 3, 2021.
The writer was responding to a letter written by another resident based on his own observations of the circumstances surrounding the organisation and subsequent cancellation of a vaccination drive at the Gulf View Community Centre.
I wish to place the following irrefutable facts on the record.
I did not request nor was I responsible for choosing the site of the proposed drive. The Minister of Health requested that I assist in the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson one jab vaccine. The SWRHA was put into contact with me and based on discussions, they felt that the community centre would be appropriate.
Contrary to misinformation bandied about by armchair critics, at the time, this brand of vaccine was not available at nearby SAPA. SWRHA conducted a site visit and gave Councillor Balramsingh and me a list of their requirements, all of which were met, only in an effort to push vaccination in the wider San Fernando area, as part of County Victoria which has the highest number of Covid positive cases.
The notion that the drive was ill-conceived and not feasible holds no merit, as the concept and all the logistical arrangements were at the direction of the SWRHA. In fact, it was the SWRHA that eventually decided to offer the Pfizer vaccine at the site as well, and asked us to market this and register persons who qualified.
It appears that the only part of the drive that was ill-conceived is that there was no opportunity for any PNM official to engage in self-promotion.
When the drive was cancelled, another was announced by SWRHA as a “replacement” at the Gulf City Mall, equally close to SAPA, but with the opportunity for branding and the customary show-boating of Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, PNM councillors and a performance by the Mayor’s son.
We did not incorporate a balisier theme into our drive (nor a UNC theme for that matter) but this appears to be the reason for it to be cancelled. We were not aware that vaccines were a gift from the PNM, or that forcing hundreds of people to line up for hours was part of the national vaccination policy.
That said, congratulations to SWRHA, MP Al-Rawi and the rest of Balisier House for having hundreds of unvaccinated people congregate for hours with no social distancing in a building with central air conditioning yesterday at Gulf City.
In future, a simple phone call requesting a photo-op would suffice; there is no need to inconvenience so many people.
We’re in this together.