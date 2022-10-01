Will shooting the messenger change the narrative of what Trinbagonians are forced to do because of seemingly uncaring and selfish political decisions by all governments in Trinidad and Tobago?
Which politician, far less government, has ever listened to the people? They do however claim that their decisions benefit the people. Politicians are not to be blamed! They do what they do for seemingly their own ends and await the next five years, or less in some cases, for the people as voters to determine if their decisions were good or not.
Recently, a minister of Government spoke of sacrifice and lamented childhood issues. Whether the manner of making that statement is right, wrong, misstated, misunderstood, misquoted or speaks of arrogance holds no real value because the Government has been elected by a majority of constituents, and there is no legal avenue to redo that decision unless a general election is called.
A previous political leader spoke of the power of recall but did absolutely nothing. There was emphatic talk of changing the Constitution but nothing was done, so why blame a Government or someone for voicing their views, acceptable or not?
The Prime Minister spoke of behavioural changes regarding fuel consumption, but in the absence of context regarding working from home during the pandemic, legislation in relation to working from home or telecommuting, practising what is preached in so far as Government workers are concerned or making an emphatic statement to the private sector to pursue teleworking, that statement has no value. Who has challenged this with proper analyses?
A minister laughingly said that, “I raised fuel prices and not much opposition, so I raised it again and they eh riot yet!”, implying that Trinbagonians will grouse about the policies of the Government but will resign themselves to a “take it or leave it” decision, which overwhelmingly results in taking it.
It clearly shows that the Government will allow people to have their say but will nonetheless have its way. Which politician, whether in the ruling party or legal Opposition, has taken a pay cut? Or relinquished any perks? Or railed against the entities that determine salaries, pensions, gratuities, tax breaks or perks while in office?
It is no secret that a commitment to the public carries with it a certain degree of sacrifice, not only for family but also for income and the least he can do is perform, but to berate the public for not making sacrifices is tantamount to sacrilege as Trinbagonians have been “biting the bullet” and making sacrifices for nigh on seven years because of seemingly gross mismanagement of the economy. Granted that errors will be made, but so many and so consistently?
Lack of caring by all politicians is the order of the day, regardless of the issue, so until the system of governance and performance is reviewed and changed to the liking of Trinbagonians, the status quo of “take it or leave it” will prevail, as it has for 60 years.
Despite different private entities making suggestions of what constitutes good governance, no politician has embraced the recommendations or suggestions, so the lack of education or misstatements by a minister is really valueless, even though the minister may be sanctioned by the Prime Minister. So, too, the statement regarding fuel consumption, so the lack of education, understanding or uncaring goes across the board.
Decisions are all contextual. If statements are made in a performing environment, they become more palatable. Alas, this seems absent in Trinidad and Tobago at this time in its history.
Which political entity or politician will demonstrate, tangibly, genuine caring and laudable performance?
Harjoon Heeralal
Carapichaima
Which politician, far less government, has ever listened to the people? They do however claim that their decisions benefit the people. Politicians are not to be blamed! They do what they do for seemingly their own ends and await the next five years, or less in some cases, for the people as voters to determine if their decisions were good or not.
Recently, a minister of Government spoke of sacrifice and lamented childhood issues. Whether the manner of making that statement is right, wrong, misstated, misunderstood, misquoted or speaks of arrogance holds no real value because the Government has been elected by a majority of constituents, and there is no legal avenue to redo that decision unless a general election is called.
A previous political leader spoke of the power of recall but did absolutely nothing. There was emphatic talk of changing the Constitution but nothing was done, so why blame a Government or someone for voicing their views, acceptable or not?
The Prime Minister spoke of behavioural changes regarding fuel consumption, but in the absence of context regarding working from home during the pandemic, legislation in relation to working from home or telecommuting, practising what is preached in so far as Government workers are concerned or making an emphatic statement to the private sector to pursue teleworking, that statement has no value. Who has challenged this with proper analyses?
A minister laughingly said that, “I raised fuel prices and not much opposition, so I raised it again and they eh riot yet!”, implying that Trinbagonians will grouse about the policies of the Government but will resign themselves to a “take it or leave it” decision, which overwhelmingly results in taking it.
It clearly shows that the Government will allow people to have their say but will nonetheless have its way. Which politician, whether in the ruling party or legal Opposition, has taken a pay cut? Or relinquished any perks? Or railed against the entities that determine salaries, pensions, gratuities, tax breaks or perks while in office?
It is no secret that a commitment to the public carries with it a certain degree of sacrifice, not only for family but also for income and the least he can do is perform, but to berate the public for not making sacrifices is tantamount to sacrilege as Trinbagonians have been “biting the bullet” and making sacrifices for nigh on seven years because of seemingly gross mismanagement of the economy. Granted that errors will be made, but so many and so consistently?
Lack of caring by all politicians is the order of the day, regardless of the issue, so until the system of governance and performance is reviewed and changed to the liking of Trinbagonians, the status quo of “take it or leave it” will prevail, as it has for 60 years.
Despite different private entities making suggestions of what constitutes good governance, no politician has embraced the recommendations or suggestions, so the lack of education or misstatements by a minister is really valueless, even though the minister may be sanctioned by the Prime Minister. So, too, the statement regarding fuel consumption, so the lack of education, understanding or uncaring goes across the board.
Decisions are all contextual. If statements are made in a performing environment, they become more palatable. Alas, this seems absent in Trinidad and Tobago at this time in its history.
Which political entity or politician will demonstrate, tangibly, genuine caring and laudable performance?
Harjoon Heeralal
Carapichaima