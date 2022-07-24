Arima needs a library

In 1985 when I served as Member of Parliament for Arima along with then Mayor Leroy Morris, the Arima Library moved from its original home at the Town Hall to the Dial Centre in order to provide additional services to the population.

The relocation was necessary due to the increase in the population as the Government embarked on provision of houses in the Malabar and La Horquetta areas.

According to the late then-town superintendent Henry Perreira, 70 years ago when then-mayor Charles Netto officially opened the Arima Town Hall he announced that he had reserved a 650-square-foot room on the ground floor to house a library with the support of the Central Library of Trinidad and Tobago for the benefit of the young people in the Borough.

As Arima prepares to celebrate its 134 years as a Royal Chartered Borough the need for a state-of-the-art library is required more than ever as the community is bursting at it seams.

Mayor Charles Netto’s vision was that since Arima had several citizens who already made their mark at the national level the library would therefore be the impetus to produce scholars from among the children in all aspects of life in Trinidad and Tobago.

In the beginning there were two volunteers at the library, Eddie Boyce and Adelene Marin, who supervised adults and children who shared the same space.

From its inception, the library was well utilised to the extent that, by 1966, it went on to become full-time service of 36 hours a week and eventually administered by a permanent clerk on the staff with assistance from one part-timer from Port of Spain.

The administrative change in the library was due mainly to the expansion of the primary and secondary schools in Arima and the vast readership seeking to fulfil the requirements based on the school curriculum.

Additionally, new communities were developing on the outskirts of Arima along the Tumpuna Road, for example, Tumpuna Courts and Garden, Mandalay Gardens, Semp Avenue, Riverway, Ganaski, Tumpuna Crossing with Malabar, La Horquetta and Santa Rosa Heights and many more catering for new residences.

The original library paved the way for the development of young Arimians whose parents had already made their mark at the national level in the public and teaching service, including the business community, and also the legislative levels in both Houses of Parliament.

Since then, the library has changed location; first it was housed at the Dial Centre on Queen Street and finally to its present venue at Kenley Building at the corner of Malabar Road and Pro Queen Street, Arima.

Arima has 14 primary schools which produced individuals in cultural, economic and political development in Arima and the country as a whole. Some of the primary schools are over 100 years old along with some of recent vintage.

In Arima, because secondary schools were limited in their capacity many of the successful pupils in the then Common Entrance Examination were sent to schools outside Arima, mainly Queen’s Royal College (QRC), St Mary’s College and Fatima College, while St Joseph’s Convent schools in St Joseph and Port of Spain and others which catered for the female pupils.

Meanwhile, Arima was moving apace in the education system with the launch of Holy Cross College situated on the scenic Calvary Hills in 1957. Today the college is ranked among the best secondary schools in the country.

Arima Central Government opened in 1961, then came Arima Senior Comprehensive with Malabar Government being the latest to open its doors catering for pupils in the eastern district.

The number of pupils who attended these schools has created a wide variety of individuals who have contributed not only to Arima but to the nation as a whole.

It is for this reason I want to use one example of excellent achievement coming out of Arima.

The Arima Boys’ Government (ABG) primary school had established a cadre of pupils in 1959 who were College Exhibition winners that featured Selwyn Sukhu, Neil Guiseppi, Keith Assam, Hayden Tony, Cassian Lopez, Anthony Watkins, Jennifer Marchack, Gordon Draper and Earl Agard.

Seated with the pupils was headmaster Eugene Laurent.

Based on the academic achievement and their eventual success at the national level Arimians were confident that a library would be provided to the Arima community.

Given Arima’s rich history in education, culture, sports, etc, the modern library was earmarked to provide vital information for the population and its environs and over the years all the mayors and members of Parliament campaigned vigorously for a modern library to be built in the Royal Chartered Borough.

As we celebrate 134 years as a Royal Chartered Borough it is only fitting that the Government move with alacrity and build the library in Arima. We deserve nothing less since the town of Arima continues to strive despite the obvious sidelining by the respective governments over the years.

Ashton Ford

former mayor

MP for Arima

