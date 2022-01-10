Arima was always considered the capital in the eastern part of Trinidad.
Those of us who were born in the late 1940s and attended primary schools, local churches, supported our cultural icons like Kitchener, Holly B, the sports fraternity—mainly football, cricket, basketball, netball, track and field, that saw the growth of small family business developed from a parlour to massive supermarkets, and of course the thriving business community on Queen Street will always be cherished by every single Arimian.
In the early days before and after the war in 1942 Arima had a warden’s office that housed the post office and what is now called Inland Revenue, next to the police station located on Broadway, Arima, the courthouse was in a government building on Queen Street which was the venue for high-profile cases which attracted international attention like the Abdul Malick and Jacobs murder trials, and the trial of Mano Benjamin who committed heinous crimes against women and was described as “a beast in human form”.
Sad to say but the Judiciary compound is now occupied by illegal vendors who ply their trade in the heart of Arima while the Magistrates’ Court functions in a rented building.
The Grand Stand at the then old race track was the home for many cultural activities which featured the likes of Kitchener and Sparrow, among other greats in calypso.
Daisy Voisin, Queen of Parang, the famous Aunty Kay radio programme and later Best Village were shows that also took place at the venue.
In sports, Arima was the home of the country’s first all-weather athletic track, at the Velodrome which also featured the first flood-lit sports arena in the country that saw some of the most thrilling and exciting cycling events with Roger Gibbon and Fitzroy Hoyte representing the Red, White and Black at many international events in the 1960s and 1970s.
Arima also produced the most athletes in track and field to represent T&T at every Olympics from George Lewis, Cliff Bertrand to Deon Lendore, among others.
Another significant fact is that Arimian Laura Pierre was the first female athlete to represent the country at the Olympics.
The current coach of the West Indies cricket team, Phillip Simmons, hails from Arima. He was among a band of young cricketers who emerged in the 1970s to the present from the then Wes Hall Youth League.
Arima’s proud son, Larry Gomes, who led the way, was considered a major player for the team in the days when West Indies dominated cricket worldwide while Sunil Narine was number one spin bowler under the world governing body ICC.
Another Arimian, the late Prince Bartholomew, was captain of the national team for many years when they won the regional title.
Today, when we look at this cherished town that boasts of being the only royal chartered borough which was granted by Queen Victoria in 1888 is now seen as a battered and bruised community having lost all the facilities that have now reduced the town to a lost and forgotten borough.
Former mayor of Arima Ashton Ford has aptly described the borough as a “Glorified Village” with only the First Peoples Community that garners any national attention.
The Town Hall that was built in 1952 has been refurbished over and over while other newly-installed boroughs enjoy the modern administrative complex with up-to-date technology, namely Chaguanas.
In fact, Diego Martin is not yet a borough but they are getting a brand new administrative complex while Arima, 133 years old, is still waiting to witness the construction of a new Town Hall.
The current heart-wrenching facts are:
Town Hall — rented; Courthouse — rented; Post Office — rented; T&TEC and WASA Administrative Offices — rented; Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) — rented; Registrar General Office — rented; Library — rented; Valuation Office — gone; Revenue Office — gone; Social Welfare Office — gone; Sports facilities — gone.
An immigration office is needed urgently in Arima given the proximity of the Piarco International Airport which is a mere ten-minute drive from Arima.
The recently constructed mini community centre on Anglican Street has replaced a fully established community centre that catered for sports, culture and education which had the distinct honour of being the first centre in the country and was officially opened by then Prime Minister, Dr Eric Williams, in 1964.
Today this centre signifies living in the once-proud eastern borough as a pathetic and downtrodden community.
Arima was bypassed for due consideration when indoor sports and cultural complexes were built throughout the country.
What is urgently needed is diligent attention to the needs of the population of over almost 400,000 citizens from expanding communities like Malabar, La Horquetta, Carapo, Bon Air East and West, Arouca, Arima Old Road, Mausica, Calvary, Mt Pleasant, Bypass, Wallerfield, San Rafael, Arena, Brazil, Talparo and, of course, the original Borough of Arima.
The time has come for the Central Government to hold discussions with the people of Arima if there is going to be any meaningful redevelopment and the long overdue provision of facilities to put an end to the hardship endured by the citizens of Arima and environs.
It is also the right time to put an end where outsiders make decisions for and on behalf of Arima.
It looks like we may have to call upon Bally Maharaj to reorganise “The Friends of Arima Group” to lobby for the facilities with the support of our two Members of Parliament and the Arima Borough Corporation.
It was through the persistent effort of this group over 35 years that resulted in the construction of the Arima General Hospital.