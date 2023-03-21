Reon Moore, big up yourself, soldier. That was a clinical finish. We need more goals from you, sir.
Regroup, reflect and we move on—there is a lot of football to be played, fellas. Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles.
The second game was a defensive masterclass. A performance like that would come in handy. I really couldn’t care less if the opposition players are attached to Chelsea FC—it could be Barcelona, Bayern or Stoke City—we are Soca Warriors, we will make any opposition eat grass.
Auvray seems to be a gem. We need to scout more players like him to increase the competition for national selection. Imagine guys like Jadon Sancho on this side—he would add quality and depth to the team.
Angus Eve said not too long ago that Jamaica has the luxury of fielding players whose parents or grandparents are Jamaican.
Footballers can only play for the T&T senior team if at least one parent has T&T roots. If a footballer interested in representing the Soca Warriors has T&T grandparents only, he is ineligible, hence Eve’s claim that we are at a disadvantage.
It seems like our coach’s pleas are falling on deaf ears.
Perhaps our Attorney General, Reginald Armour, could make this amendment to whichever law in our books.
Start with the Citizenship, or the Immigration Act, I don’t know, I’m no lawyer—so that players whose grandparents are Trinbagonian can attain a T&T passport and play football for the Soca Warriors.
Minister Shamfa Cudjoe, please make use of your parliamentary privilege. Can you prepare a Cabinet Note for the same? Armour, Shamfa, please listen to the coach, and make yourselves useful and help the country for once.
Kendell Karan
Chaguanas