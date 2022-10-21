As citizens, we demand transparency from the Govt

The budget debate has been concluded and passed without support from the Opposition. The lack of support is completely understandable—not only because of the seemingly harsh and oppressive measures, but also because the finance minister has priced a barrel of oil at the highest it has ever been in our history.
Colm Imbert refused to answer crucial economic questions and be transparent about our money, which he has already spent, but for which he has not been accountable.
For instance, Kamla Persad-Bissessar challenged Imbert to provide a comprehensive list of the companies that have been in receipt of the US$883 million that this Government made available to the private sector.
We need to ensure there has been no favouritism in the distribution of this scarce and necessary resource.
The finance minister claimed there was nothing to hide regarding the distribution of foreign exchange, but in 2015, then-Central Bank governor Jwala Rambarran was wrongly dismissed for making this information public. This year, Rambarran was awarded TT$175,000 by the court for this oppressive and unjust act.
Mrs Persad-Bissessar, in her budget reply, noted that in 2015, the total US-dollar equivalent of foreign currency sold to the public by all authorised dealers was TT$7.4 billion. However, under this Government, foreign currency sales to the public dropped to the US-dollar equivalent of TT$4.97 billion as of 2021.
This has undermined business in Trinidad and Tobago since we are an open economy that depends on trade and foreign exchange, even for manufacturing.
Many businesses have been forced to shut down or to drastically shrink, and Mrs Persad-Bissessar even made reference to LJ Williams, which declared in its December 2021 financial report that it is reconsidering investments in Trinidad and Tobago due to the shortage of foreign exchange.
The budget debate ended without Colm Imbert responding to Mrs Persad-Bissessar’s challenge.
As citizens, we demand transparency from this Government and endorse the Opposition Leader’s challenge to the minister of finance to provide a comprehensive list of the companies that have been in receipt of the US$883 million this Government made available to the private sector.
Marsha Walker