It is well established in our country that the months of August and September are referred to as “Patriotic Period”, as both our political Independence and republican status were attained in those two months.
Those of us who were of the age to understand and appreciate our attainment of Independence will recall the joy of seeing our National Flag being hoisted for the first time at the Red House on that historic night of August 31, 1962.
Independence does not mean we can exist by ourselves. No country can do that, as resources do not permit so-called total independence to be attained. The modern concept of the global village is the more realistic. Independence, therefore, is confined to our political status and afforded us the ultimate sovereign republic as we are today.
This period marks the start of the third generation of Independence. The United States recently observed 246 years of their independence.
Could it be right to want to compare the two countries, as so many of us try to do?
We are masters of our destiny for only six decades.
What we can most certainly do is to address and consider our patriotism. Recommit to our Mother Trinidad and Tobago and play your part to develop the country. Objectively assessing our country, while avoiding prejudices, will see us doing our part.
The year-round celebrations being planned should be opportunities for our renewal of spirit, commitment and appreciation of what we have. Of special concern are the perennial T&T bashers who can see nothing good here. It is said, “If you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem.”
To all of us who so dearly love our country and go the distance to promote T&T in a positive light, embrace these celebrations and be the model citizen.
In the midst of it all, spare a thought for the solution to our situations of domestic, gender and age violence, among others, and feel free to address concerns to the benefit of our country. We must address the lack of respect that today is so prevalent in our society, as some of our leaders have sought to bring to our attention time and time again.
As we aspire, we will achieve together, not apart! Our collective efforts will bring us rewards. At present we have the thrust towards reducing our food import bill for the entire region. Our locally produced food as our choice is a good beginning. The liking we have for foreign products is not to our benefit, and that extends to all products, goods and services.
As we start our year-round celebrations, may we all be blessed and ready to advance the country.
The Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago wishes you all a Happy Patriotic Period and Diamond Jubilee of Independence celebrations.