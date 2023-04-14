Asa Wright: hoping for more reasonable prices

It is indeed heart-warming and refreshing to have seen the news that the Asa Wright Nature Centre will once again be open for business. Plenty thanks and God’s blessings to the persons who have been given the concession and had a vision for the upgrades. The place looks like a paradise, and it is hoped that all would appreciate and protect it.
Citizens have noted that the entry fees are exorbitant and, therefore, do not cater for the average Trini. Asa Wright has attracted many tourists for years, and I am sure they would not have any issue paying the high prices. The foreign exchange is needed.
While it is noted that after $14 million was spent for the renovations and that there must be a return on investment, would the average family or a couple be able to make a visit? With respect to some of the prices, I could easily use that same money to go to Tobago for a day or two!
It is also noted that the prices are not listed on its new Facebook page, but on the page of one of the trustees, and there seems to be no price for if a person wants to visit or drop in for an hour or two without needing to buy food or drinks. The website is currently under construction.
In any event, I am hoping for the best and that there can be more reasonable prices. I am hoping that persons would be able to call and get through to a CSR easily, etc. We do need to do a lot more in this country to boost ecotourism since we do not take proper care of our tourist attractions.
Now, on that note, has the Chaguaramas boardwalk been repaired or upgraded as yet? Sigh!
J Ali
Port of Spain