‘Assaulted’ by begging refugees

In more and more loca­tions, such as at traffic lights and shopping malls throughout Trinidad and Tobago, we are subjected to what can be consi­dered assaults.

The assault is by females carrying children/infants, displaying signs begging for help to feed their children. At locations where there is no shelter, the mothers and children are sheltered from the elements by umbrellas. Most of these individuals seem to be Venezuelan refugees.

This abuse should not be condoned and the authorities must step in to arrest the situation. By turning a blind eye, this practice is spreading like wildfire.

As I suspect, all cha­ritable organisations are already overwhelmed dealing with refugees, and the first step must be to restrict the arrival of such individuals to our shores.

Just my two cents.

Richard Trestrail

