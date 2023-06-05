The Dr Keith Rowley-led Government is touting the idea that the country’s infrastructure can only be maintained through the enforcement of the new rated property tax. Formerly known as the Land & Building Tax Act, it was given up in 2010 after much lobbying, resulting in a tax concession up until today. The then People’s Partnership Government was the one who gave the concessions. Now renamed “The Property Tax Act”, the Government administration has proposed several amendments to the original tax legislation.
The new calculations proposed are as follows:
Residential—3% of the Annual Taxable Value
Vacant residential land—3.5% of Capital Value less 10%
Commercial—5% of the Annual Taxable Value
Vacant commercial land—5% of Capital Value less 10%
Industrial with buildings—6% of the Annual Taxable Value
Industrial without buildings—3% of the Annual Taxable Value
Agricultural—1% of the Annual Taxable
They have stated that estimated revenue to be collected from property tax is around $500 million but all citizens are dreading the implementation of this property tax because now is not the time to implement more taxes on an already overburdened population.
In reality we pay taxes for everything that we purchase, including stamp duty when purchasing a home. A house purchased for $3.5m cost a homeowner a stamp duty of approximately $160,000. Many services companies charge 12.5 per cent VAT on their services even in the hospitality sector, so we never seem to get away without paying taxes. Even on car parts and accessories, we are charged 30 per cent duty and 12.5 per cent VAT.
Instead of imposing the property tax at this time, where citizens can’t even afford the skyrocketing prices of food, the Government should carefully assess the areas where they are overspending.
The Opposition has pointed out over and over again the high prices we the taxpayers are paying for rental properties to the friends, families and financiers of the PNM Government. One member of Parliament has been named over and over again, and several go undetected. However, the truth of the matter is that the rental market is soft because of the downturn in the market and the Government should reassess their leases being charged on these properties as follows:
a) All properties that they currently rent or lease, because the market is very soft, they should renegotiate property rentals just as they have always boasted of renegotiating with the multinationals for better returns.
Port of Spain has many unoccupied properties that can be gotten for way below the rental cost they currently pay for similar properties at this time.
b) All properties owned by the government that are not occupied - these should be evaluated and refurbished. Just walk down St Vincent Street and you will see these massive Government buildings in disrepair and vacant. All they need is to be refurbished and re-purposed.
c) Buildings rented and not utilised—the Government has many buildings they are paying rent on but have not been occupied or utilised for long periods. We need to stop paying rent in these buildings.
If all these expenditures that are mismanaged by the government were to be managed properly, there would be no need to force down our throats the property tax.
The problem in this country is not the lack of money but rather the proper management and allocation of it. That should include greater efforts by the Ministry of Finance to ensure more economical pricing to the state is afforded.
The Government and the Ministry of Finance is trying to sell the population a “bag of goodies” that the property tax will improve our lives. This is poppycock. The Government needs to look internally and fix their systems to manage and budget properly, before they come with implementing another harsh austerity programme on us. Yes, we know we must pay Property taxes but now is not the time for it. Without local government reform which has been in the making under this PNM Government for the whole time they have been in Government, all we will see is more mismanagement. This only means putting more money in the hands of inefficient run corporations and more bad spending on infrastructure without checks and balances.
When the conversation changes to obtain proper “managers” in these corporations, only then will we ever see a change.
Whilst many people debate the timing of the resumption of Property Taxes due to the prevailing economic downturn, it is clear that this Government will proceed as planned right after the Local Government Elections to implement the property taxes, even if the people cannot afford to purchase food.
The population keeps getting “doubles” from this Government with no channa and only pepper!