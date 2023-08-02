Well, we couldn’t get a more perfect situation in which to fully assess this “stand your ground” proposal by the Opposition Leader.
A woman alone with her daughter unlawfully uses a firearm (though legally owned by an apparent occupant of the home) to stop an alleged intruder. I wouldn’t venture to comment on that situation, as all the facts haven’t been confirmed by police investigation or otherwise. However, on the principal of the proposed legislation I which to comment as follows.
Now as bad as some will want to make out this “stand your ground” proposal to be, I do not think it is a bad policy, although existing principles of law may deem it unnecessary. This we will soon find out when the DPP gives direction in this last incident.
Should the DPP direct that no charges be laid, then there may not be the need for new legislation. However, if this mother is charged, as I suspect will be the case, then the proposed legislation will be necessary to guard these potential victims of home invasions from the rigours of facing prosecution together with the trauma that comes with them.
I personally believe it will be a very useful strategy to treat with the threat of home invasions and other levels of intrusion that can result in crimes such as murder, rape, robberies and woundings, not to mention other lesser crimes such as larceny, burglaries and the like. The right to privacy and protection of property is a constitutional right. The question remains: to what extent should we be allowed to so protect these rights without the risk of being excessive and thus unlawful?
I myself have been the victim of intrusion of my property, not to the extent of home invasions, thankfully, but intrusion nonetheless, as items were stolen from my secured premises while I was away at work; and on another occasion I had to detain a trespasser I found prowling on my premises.
So although I agree with the principle of having a right to protect yourself and your property, especially when in your home, I would nevertheless suggest the following as conditions to be satisfied (particularly for FUL holders and applicants) in an effort to minimise “collateral damage” to those intruders who were only trespassing with no criminal intentions but nevertheless invading your privacy.
Firstly, it should be mandatory that the premises must be clearly identifiable by the presence of a perimeter fence constructed in conformity with approved survey plans to avoid accidental or unintentional entry onto someone else’s compound, or to prevent excessive force being used to settle neighbour boundary disputes when one neighbour decides to stand his/her ground.
Secondly, there should be a clearly noticeable and functioning doorbell so that there will be no reasonable excuse to enter the premises unannounced.
Thirdly, the premises should be fitted with surveillance cameras that must be able to be used to verify or indicate what transpired on any particular occasion. This to apply particularly for use of firearms and other lethal weapons, as would be absolutely useful in this recent incident.
And fourthly, the owner/occupier of the premises must have ready access to an audible warning device that must be used prior to resorting to the use of excessive force.
If after these measures have been engaged an intruder continues to advance, it will be more reasonable to impute that the use of force was necessary and lawful, unless dis-proven otherwise by other contradicting facts. A man’s (woman’s) home is his castle and he should be allowed the right to defend his throne.