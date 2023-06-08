Elections are surely in the air.
Mad respect to Independent Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh for having the fortitude to reject the Miscellaneous Provisions (Establishment of the Borough of Diego Martin and Borough of Siparia) Bill, 2021.
Another buzzword and public relations charade to project the image of the Government doing something important for local government when they aren’t. All this is doing is renaming “regional” to “borough”, nothing else.
This is yet another pushback by Deyalsingh to this sitting administration in recent times. I recall his poke to the Government about their handling of repatriating ISIS refugees, and he received a tongue-lashing on social media by the Chief of Defence Staff.
Then, he confessed his shame of being a part of a Parliament that had to be mannered by the Privy Council for delaying citizens’ right to vote.
Now, he’s rejecting the Miscellaneous Provisions Bill in an election season, unlike other Independents. Finally, a true independent senator, standing up and calling out this administration in black and white.
However, we have a new president in town, and Deyalsingh needs to watch his back because he’s now on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s naughty list.
Kendell Karan
Chaguanas