Elections are surely in the air.

Mad respect to Independent Senator Dr Varma Deyal­singh for having the fortitude to reject the Miscellaneous Provisions (Establish­ment of the Borough of Diego Martin and Borough of Siparia) Bill, 2021.

Another buzzword and public relations charade to project the image of the Government doing something important for local government when they aren’t. All this is doing is renaming “regional” to “borough”, nothing else.

This is yet another pushback by Deyal­singh to this sitting administration in recent times. I recall his poke to the Government about their handling of repatria­ting ISIS refugees, and he received a tongue-lashing on social media by the Chief of Defence Staff.

Then, he confessed his shame of being a part of a Parliament that had to be mannered by the Privy Council for delaying citizens’ right to vote.

Now, he’s rejecting the Miscellaneous Provisions Bill in an election season, unlike other Independents. Finally, a true indepen­dent senator, standing up and calling out this administration in black and white.

However, we have a new president in town, and Deyalsingh needs to watch his back because he’s now on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s naughty list.

Kendell Karan

Chaguanas

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Cracks, gaps and overlaps

Cracks, gaps and overlaps

The presentations made by the battery of public officials responsible for the country’s roads in an appearance before Parliament’s Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Land and Physical Infrastructure on Wednesday were very enlightening. They certainly helped to explain why the national road repair programme is in the mess that it is.

Insurance to the rescue?

Insurance to the rescue?

California’s fall from grace has been steep and swift, and now even the insurance companies are pulling out. The two biggest American home insurance companies, State Farm and Allstate, announced last week that they will stop selling insurance policies to Californians. Why? Climate change-related wildfires are making it too risky to insure Californian houses.

Reduce taxes to help grow businesses

Here is a simple question: how long will it take to fill a bucket with water if the faucet is slightly open as opposed to the faucet being fully open?

I am not the most educated person in Trinidad and Tobago, having given up on learning when I was told I could not take the subjects I wanted when I attended college. However, I believe very strongly in common sense.

The August 14th charter for T&T

I always knew of the esteemed Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s academic background as a geologist. But his genius as an historian was unknown to me until his announcement of August 14 as the day when the nation hits the polls for a “constitutionally” due local government election.

Many uses for WASA ‘ponds’

I hear some villages and areas are having problems with a lack of water. But I also heard that WASA (Water and Sewerage Authority) is putting down retention ponds.

Just so happens that the ponds are along the roadways. This must be for us to have easy access to the water being collected.

This Christian ready to pay property tax

In the fast-approaching matter of property taxes, I, as a citizen of this land and, far more importantly, as a Christian who seeks to be obedient and pleasing to Him, am anxious, ready, happy and willing to pay same.