I have always wondered how notorious tyrants and oppressive leaders have managed to be successful in their thrust to deceive, plunder and create mayhem and mass destruction.
I speak of notorious leaders such as Adolf Hitler who threw the world into World War II, Idi Amin who massacred thousands and was accused of cannibalism. Jim Jones who caused almost 1,000 people to ingest cyanide or be forced to take the poison and of late the oppression of the people of North Korea who are fooled to think that their leader is a demi God, and finally Vladimir Putin who has thrown an entire nation into a senseless war, the effects of which are being felt throughout the world with the loss of hundreds of thousands of innocent lives.
The answer lies in the fact that no matter who the leader or government is and no matter what their agendas there will always be a band of “wannabees”, self-seeking and greedy supporters who do just that, support the tyrants and oppressors because they are a selfish lot who will sell out for not 30 pieces of silver but only one.
Are we seeing the same kind of scenario in our local landscape? Are we treading on a very slippery slope right now? Is the pain and suffering of the masses of Trinbagonians being exacerbated by a few blind and brainwashed supporters? We see people are suffering and dying from lack of proper amenities as the child who died as a result of no ambulance, senior citizens burnt in fires and no fire appliance available, homes destroyed by landslides because the authorities refuse to tackle the problem in a timely manner, children washed away in flood waters because of neglect and one woman who admitted that she had poisoned her infant because of hardships. The list goes on and on.
Yet we see, a band of so-called supporters and followers snapping like ferocious lions at the slightest mention of the shortcomings and missteps of the present administration. Ms Lynette Joseph (writer from Diego Martin) has time and time again come out swinging for the People’s National Movement (PNM), is on record as having written in the Guardian of 28/7/23, “But there is nothing wrong with admitting that despite the rampant crime, the PNM is on the right track for keeping T&T in touch with the outside world.”
So, we see that for this supporter it is all right for the killings, rape, robberies and home invasions to go on unabated as long as the rest of the world know we exist? Well, madam, it certainly is not necessary to spend millions of dollars on Caricom celebrations, hosting Caribbean leaders to T&T to a party under the guise of creating a crime plan (which turned out to be a letter of US President Biden) or sending ministers to attend meetings al over the world, at taxpayers’ expense; the poor administration and suffering of the people will do that for them.
Right now, the world knows about Sudan, Kenya, North Korea, Haiti, Russia and lately Niger and it is not for hosting expensive conferences while the people suffer.
Ms Joseph confirms her lack of logic and common sense when she concludes her article with, “Image is everything in T&T, always and forever.” So when the entire country is wiped out by the criminal elements, the world will see a clearer picture of the flora and fauna. I thought this writer had gone into a long hibernation into the waste basket of silly writers when she was ridiculed for suggesting that we ask prisoners if they prefer judgment by a jury or judge-alone trials. I wonder which parent asks their children, “Do you want to be punished or do you prefer to get away scot free?”
Juxtapose (her favourite word) what Ms Joseph has said to what the population sees going on and decipher for yourself who to shoot instead of firing a scatter shot. I speak about the ‘Emailgate’ affair that turned out to be empty, a minister’s children found with high-powered rifles without permit, AV Drilling fiasco, Delcy Rodriguez’s visit to the country during the Covid lockdown under the guise of talking Covid issues, interference with the appointment of a police commissioner, another minister’s son holding boat parties during Covid outbreak and nothing comes out of it and, lately, interference with the Chief Secretary and the Tobago House of Assembly.
According to Mark Twain, “It is better to keep your mouth closed and let the people think you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.”