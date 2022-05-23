It was good to see that the people of East San Fernando had someone in a position of power to plead their case about the noise from the events at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.
It shows, too, that here again there is an organisation, the EMA, where a lot of money is spent which is supposed to look after the rights of ordinary citizens but cannot function unless there is intervention from above. Highly paid people unable to carry out their mandate.
The residents of Lange Park, in particular those on Rodney Road and the northern side of the park, have no councillor or MP willing or able to intervene on their behalf. They suffer not only from noise but also their right to the enjoyment of their property. Their driveways are blocked; rubbish is thrown into their yards and driveways; they are subjected to shouting, obscene language at all hours of the night and morning.
These are citizens who have been living here for over 30 years and more. Many have served the country and are now retired. They are unable to enjoy the fruits of their labour, where they have in many cases sacrificed to pay a mortgage and buy a property in what they knew to be a quiet peaceful area.
Now on Rodney Road on a quarter-mile stretch between two residential areas of Endeavour and Lange Park there are seven bars, three of them have been there a long while and do their best to fit into the residential environment, one other did have a problem with noise but the residents intervened at the level of the court and the noise was stopped.
Two new bars have now opened, one has parking for ten cars and the other has no parking facilities. This therefore leads to parking on the curb, the street and residents’ driveways.
Residents have to put up with the noise, the drivers and passengers using the driveway as a toilet and garbage bin and aggression when spoken to.
As we are seeing now with our children’s homes, the institutions and organisations paid for by taxpayers are set up to protect ordinary people to ensure they are treated fairly and they can enjoy that which they have worked for.
As it is now many of these residents are over 50, cannot walk in their yard or get a proper night’s sleep and young people doing classes at home are affected.
Calls to the police are useless. I made 30 calls to the Chaguanas Police Station to no effect, except excuses. Similarly, the EMA was informed but no action taken. It shows again as we are seeing now that those who have the power will protect their friends, those who are their peers, friends or who have status in terms of business or politics.
Our elected officials only toe the line as do those who are supposed to protect us.
I wonder who gave the planning permission for these new bars; also, it seems that the issuance of bar licences is a rubber stamp process. Are visits made to the building and sites before approval is given?
The residents have made up a petition but who will they present it to when those who should act on it are the ones who have created the present situation in the first place?