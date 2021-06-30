At the mercy of politics

Because of my previous association with the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), several persons have been asking why am I not commenting on the two self-government bills for Tobago.
My simple answer to them is I am not commenting because I did not read nor do I intend to read the legislation. Further, I have been paying no attention to the discussions/consultations/debates on the issue.
Some will continue to press and go on to enquire as to whether I have abdicated my role as Tobago’s number one patriot and they of course get a good bouff for uttering such blasphemy, after which I would expand on my reasoning, which is actually quite mundane.
To use a term we all know very well, in my view, all of this brouhaha is just spinning top in mud. Why do you say that, they ask.
My response:
Because to the majority of those who are in a position to make it happen (the decision-makers and influencers) the constitutional arrangement between Trinidad and Tobago is never about the interests of Tobago and Tobagonians (or indeed Trinidad), but it’s usually about political self-interest.
Consequently, no matter the merits of any bill or proposal, in the effort to further their political/ personal agenda these movers and shakers would criticise anything they did not propose as not being good enough or reaching far enough, etc.
A rational person who genuinely has Tobago’s interest at heart may think this is a case of the perfect being the enemy of the good.
However, that will be giving too much credit to the “conscientious objectors” because nothing will ever be good enough for them since supporting it would stymie their political/personal agenda.
Indeed, if you include all their suggested amendments to what is proposed, they will simply continue to come up with a additional ones (some of which may even contradict their previous amendments). And of course they will add the overused phrase “Need for more consultation”, as if that would lead to compromise and consensus.
Let me tell you this. You could have consultations from now until the cows come home, read my lips, it nah a go mek no difference!
So unless there is some seismic shift in our local political landscape that gives one party the requisite constitutional majority to make the change, all efforts to implement any new constitutional arrangement between Trinidad and Tobago will fail due to lack of support from whomever is in Opposition.
And that’s why in concluding any discussion with those who ask my views, I respond with the infamous words of Basdeo Panday — “Wake me when it’s over” — because with regard to any new constitutional arrangement between Trinidad and Tobago, to use another Tobagonian term, “That and a green cow you will never see”.
Claude A Job
via e-mail