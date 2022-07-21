Attorney General’s consistent flip-flop behaviour

In 2004 Reginald Armour, SC, argued Brian Kuei Tung’s innocence before the courts.
In 2022 he tried to prosecute, thereby declaring Kuei Tung’s guilt, but this was before a foreign court, so they would have none of it.
In 2016 he vehemently opposed the bail bill. In 2022 he supports it, and is asking the Senate to vote for the said bill.
On April 24, 2022, he signed a sworn affidavit which was submitted to the court. On June 21 he wanted to reverse his testimony. Again it was before a Miami court, so again they would have none of it. In fact, our AG was disqualified.
One thing is certain—he is consistent in his flip-flop behaviour. It is passing strange that he could remember things that never were, but forget the things that did occur.
Len Ragoobir
Charlieville