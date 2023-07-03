It’s hard to disagree with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that the recent loss of the West Indies to Holland was the worst cricket match ever played by the Caribbean side. Amateurish, he opined, and I totally agree.
Immediately after expounding on the need for WI cricketers to show character and pride, ironically, he welcomed former UNC alderman Azim Bassarath into the PNM pavilion! What about Bassarath’s character and pride?
This latest political jumper is the vice-president of Cricket West Indies. Surely, pride and character should be defining traits of a senior administrator of the gentleman’s game. I believe Mr Bassarath dropped the ball. Connoisseurs of the game know, for example, that the ICC frowns on any form of match fixing. His promise to deliver three local government districts to the PNM in the Princes Town Regional Corporation is akin to the hopelessness and tactical naivete of the West Indies cricket captain, Shai Hope.
The West Indies have now been booted out of the ICC 50-over World Cup for the first time ever. They were comprehensively beaten by Holland and Scotland, two erstwhile minnows of the game. Azim Bassarath and Cricket West Indies must shoulder some blame, given the choice of coaches and selection policies that inexplicably maintain a Bajan connection.
They have their work cut out to restore the pride and commitment that came so naturally to the teams of Clive Lloyd, Viv Richards and Brian Lara. Many have identified the love of money as the elephant on the cricket field. The inability of the Caribbean side to put the best players on the pitch has been attributed to the lure of the millions available in franchise cricket.
The appearance of a cheque for half a million dollars in the name of the former chairman of the UNC Youth Arm must be a source of embarrassment to other defectors like Bassarath. Citizens are as disgusted with West Indies cricket as they are with the PNM. It seems that UNC defectors are being bought like big hitters in an Indian Premier League auction. It begs the question: what is the value of PNM supporters who have been toiling in the balisier vineyard since forever?
In reality, the PNM has bought a few nondescript former UNC office holders to boost their failing attack. Their value is highly questionable since they cannot ever be trusted again by any captain, with either ball or bat. Despite boasting early on of having a young Gary Sobers in its ranks, the PNM’s performance has been an unmitigated disaster. Look how the entire Government was recently stumped by the Privy Council!
With the runs not flowing as they did before, many citizens believe it’s time to rally around the UNC. Given that the local government corporations are currently tied 7-7, August 14 is likely to see a super over. Prime Minister Dr Rowley, as an avid cricket fan, will no doubt cringe when his high- priced former UNC office holders are unceremoniously dispatched beyond the boundary, much like Jason Holder was in the Holland match.