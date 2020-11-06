With the unfolding stories surrounding the Drugs Sou Sou (DSS) raids, which started in September, it is easy to find oneself asking whether some sections of the population genuinely want a “tough as nails” Commissioner of Police and Police Service.
It appears the stories now being spun, or outright misunderstood, are that Gary Griffith is acting against the underprivileged and fails to understand the hardship families are facing, particularly because of the harsh impact of the coronavirus.
I have also seen attempts to question whether his approach is different when dealing with persons of higher incomes from particular communities.
Yet, no one has taken note of the fact that the Commissioner remains unflinching in his public duty.
Given emerging stories in political circles, both party and executive, there has been a dastardly attempt to hide issues rather than answer them honestly.
One might go so far as to say that Griffith is one of the few public office holders we have left who will not be deterred from his public duty!
The flip side is worth considering! What if Griffith saw a large crowd of people, all of whom are under some form of financial and socio-economic strain and back off, saying, “…well, man have to eat”?
Such allowances open the floodgates for bending rules, subverting processes, and eventually, flying in the face of the laws of our country.
We have had numerous examples in the past of different cons people use, especially in hard times, promising people big rewards.
The end result is usually, persons with the money disappear, and all the victims whose savings were stolen are left with their only alternative being a lawsuit.
And that’s if you can actually find the mastermind behind the theft.
For goodness sake, even CL Financial flew in the face of proper business practice and because it failed to restrain its transactions, billions were lost. It took years for people to retrieve only a fraction of what was lost.
We want good people in public office, and then hound them when they do their job properly.
It’s a vicious irony to see how some journalists cower when the Government speaks, and are gun-shy with criticisms against ministers.
Perhaps the current situation with DSS, and the remarkably unthinkable criticism of Griffith, in fact, working to protect all citizens from potential scams is pointing us to a need for some very deep reflection.
Each and every one of us must give thought to what kind of country we really want! What’s the need for rules, procedures and laws, if everyone feels entitled to “a lil bligh”?