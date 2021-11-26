On Thursday night all eyes were glued to some form of media as the nation eagerly and attentively followed every word uttered by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
No one knew what would have been said or implemented. The address to the nation focused on the vulnerabilities created by this coronavirus pandemic. The strain on the medical system, the strain on the economy and on the education system.
The Prime Minister made it clear that based on systems put in place by other countries in an attempt to curb infections and deaths, the Government would be willing to implement similar measures and do what is necessary to protect its citizens.
The message was also one of hope, the fact that even though so many challenges arise due to Covid-19 the Government is trying its best to create some form of normalcy, keeping the economy stable and not implementing unnecessary restrictions.
There was also a plea for citizens to adhere to Covid-19 protocols, mask-wearing, sanitising, isolate when necessary, but most importantly get vaccinated if you are able to.
The data locally and internationally prove that vaccines work in preventing serious illness and death. In these challenging times we as individuals must understand that the coronavirus will not just disappear. This virus is here and will continue to be a challenge.
In the US where finances are almost unlimited, where vaccines are being mass-produced, they are still battling this evil virus.
Their medical system is overwhelmed in some states. Thousands of infections and deaths are still being recorded.
According to their Centers for Disease Control, most of the hospitalised patients and those who passed away from Covid-19 are unvaccinated individuals.
Let us do what we can to curb infections. If you do not feel well or suspect you have been in contact with someone who has symptoms please stay at home, isolate, call a doctor and seek advice.
My final plea is to avoid social media doctors and scientists. Get your information from reliable sources like the World Health Organisation and your own doctor or another medical professional.
Let us stop blaming the Government, the vaccine or anyone else. The Government has done as much as it could thus far.
Vaccines are available at sites all over, hospitals are still operating, millions are being spent on educating us about this pandemic and the benefits of vaccines, grants and government assistance are being distributed.
Brothers and sisters, do not lose hope. From time immemorial human beings have faced many challenges. World wars, diseases and pandemics. We are resilient and we have overcome all that was put before us. We have to do what is necessary to protect ourselves, our children and our country.
Nigel Seenathsingh
San Fernando