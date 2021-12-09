Avoiding the issues

The misinformation and specious reasoning in a column by Dr Averell Bethelmy, published in the Express yesterday, is even more appalling, given that he is a lecturer in medical ethics at The University of the West Indies.
To take the most egregious example of scientific ignorance, if not gas-lighting, Dr Bethelmy writes, “Basic everyday actions like holding a doorknob, using an ATM, using a point-of-sale machine and filling up one’s tank with petrol are all ripe for viral transmission.”
Does he not know that Covid-19 is an airborne virus and that one would basically have to lick said doorknob, ATM keypad, or gas handle to get infected?
According to an April statement from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “In public spaces and community settings, available epidemiological data and QMRA studies indicate that the risk of SARS-CoV-2 transmission from fomites is low.”
(https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/more/science-and-research/surface-transmission.html)
Dr Bethelmy then avoids a key issue by asserting that “Space does not allow me to expand on the considerable body of research that exists demonstrating the efficacy of Covid vaccines.”
How can a shot (not a vaccine) be considered efficacious when immunity begins declining almost immediately and vanishes entirely after six months? Even the yellow fever vaccine lasts ten years before a booster is needed.
Bethelmy then adds authoritarian insult to injury by claiming that “Every time a mutation occurs, we will be faced with an outbreak and further lockdowns. Mandatory vaccinations will mitigate against this possibility.”
But surely—surely!—he knows the Covid shots prevent neither infection nor transmission, which is why places like Gibraltar with 100 per cent vaccinate rates are still having outbreaks.
A study published in The Lancet concludes that, while “Vaccination reduces the risk of Delta variant infection and accelerates viral clearance... fully vaccinated individuals with breakthrough infections have peak viral load similar to unvaccinated cases and can efficiently transmit infection in household settings, including to fully vaccinated contacts.”
(https://www.thelancet.com/action/showPdf?pii=S1473-3099%2821%2900648-4)
All these facts, plus basic ethical principles of self-ownership and self-responsibility, make the case for mandatory vaccines completely vacuous.
Kevin Baldeosingh
Freeport