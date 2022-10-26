Colm Imbert___use

Finance Minister Colm Imbert

The Minister of Finance Colm Imbert MP has taken note of an editorial in yesterday’s Express newspaper which refers to what it describes as the Government’s mounting legal costs.

The two particular cases which involve the Minister of Finance are Rohonie Ramkissoon and Jwala Rambarran versus the State, respectively.

With respect to both these decisions of Ramkissoon and Rambarran, we respectfully disagree with the decisions of the first instance judges.

However, we are constrained in what can be said in relation to these matters as they are sub judice.

In our judicial system, there is recourse to the Court of Appeal and the Privy Council to settle such legal disputes. In many cases, our Court of Appeal overturns decisions made in the High Court and decisions in the High Court only stand if not appealed.

We therefore await the outcome of our appeals.

It should also be noted that the Ministry of Finance has since September 2015 prevailed and been successful in the majority of matters heard and determined in our local courts, a fact that has clearly escaped the Express.

