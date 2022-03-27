Back to loud noise? Really?

Congratulations to the authorities for their carefully planned and well-run response to Covid. Well done. But did I really hear the Prime Minister say on the Saturday evening news that we can now go back to playing loud music in public? For some citizens, Sir, that is grief.

Many of us found the period of the pandemic to be a welcome respite from the epidemic of loud music (or some of it) enveloping our country. Cars, maxis, bars, private homes, store fronts, beach parties … all free to batter our senses with unregulated noise, at any time of day or night? No civilised society allows this. Loud music is a health issue, Minister Deyalsingh, and we would be grateful if you could apply some of your admirable management skills to freeing us from this scourge.

It was very disappointing, however, to learn, some weeks ago, that you, the Minister of Health, had declared yourself unable to do anything about a specific problem of loud noise that plagued your own community! If our country does not already have legislation that adequately addresses this problem, we implore you to make public what relevant laws exist, strengthen them, add to them as necessary, and have them enforced.

Again, loud music is a health issue, and no government has shown any real concern or urgency about tackling this. The current Government could make some more good history for itself by turning to it with half the thoughtfulness it applied to Covid.

Merle Hodge

St Augustine

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Make your voice heard

Make your voice heard

FOR 57 years, almost the entirety of its independence, Trinidad and Tobago has been on a quest to secure meaningful local government reform without much success.

The latest attempt by the Dr Keith Rowley administration is now before Parliament, having been reviewed by a Joint Select Committee of Parliament.

Crime transcends ethnicity

Crime in T&T is at extremely serious levels in 2022, as it has been in times past. Some years are worse than others, but crime is part and parcel of the struggles of the descendants of slave and indentured labour. My opinion is as usual mine but certainly cannot be mine alone. No excuses, no pretending to be holier than thou. Afro crime, Indo crime, Syrian crime, Chinese crime and lately Venezuelan criminals must be viewed as total reality.

If the Prime Minister could play...

“Order, order!” … shouted the Speaker of the House.

Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George had already said “Prime Minister” three times while on her feet. She was ignored by the Prime Minister as he continued his rant in response to a reasonable question from MP Rodney Charles. For some reason, the speaker was not moved to ask the Prime Minister to leave the House or to adjourn the sitting.

Back to loud noise? Really?

Congratulations to the authorities for their carefully planned and well-run response to Covid. Well done. But did I really hear the Prime Minister say on the Saturday evening news that we can now go back to playing loud music in public? For some citizens, Sir, that is grief.

Pandemic effects

Pandemic effects

SO, the pandemic had an obvious impact on our children. No face-to-face school for more than two years, only distracting online school where it was difficult to concentrate. There was also less sense of purpose. No waking up in the morning with the ritual of getting ready to go to school to meet with friends and teachers. Now just to get up from bed, maybe bathe, and sit to watch the screen.

No, no Mr Jagdeo

No, no Mr Jagdeo

To his credit, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has ­chosen not to add fuel to the fire-trap set in Georgetown by ­Guyana’s Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo. Mr Jagdeo’s resort to exaggeration and hearsay about the Trinidad and Tobago economy in stating the case for his government’s policy of economic diversification was an unnecessary and petty provocation that does no justice to his exalted office or country. He should be careful about making judgments about the T&T economy based on information coming from people who have his direct phone number who, according to him, having since been calling to ­endorse his comments.