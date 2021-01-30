Vox populi, vox Dei—the voice of the people is the voice of God.
This is the fundamental principle of democratic politics. But what happens when the people speak with two voices?
Various commentators have been saying that the 6-6 outcome of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election shows that “the people of Tobago have spoken”. These individuals usually then proceed to interpret what they think Tobagonians have said—which, to nobody’s surprise, typically matches the commentator’s personal opinion.
This is careless thinking, if not entirely dishonest. The simple fact is that the electorate of Tobago has expressed two disparate minds. According to the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC), 51,062 voters are registered in Tobago. Of this, 13,288 persons voted for the People’s National Movement (PNM) while 12,798 voted for the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP). That means the PNM got the majority vote of 51 per cent. The turnout was 51.8 per cent.
What can we glean from these figures? We know that more Tobagonians who came out to vote preferred the PNM. But we also know that 48 per cent of the Tobago electorate did not make a choice one way or the other. Thus, any commentator who talks about “the people of Tobago” is being presumptuous. Those who argue that the 6-6 outcome indicates a rejection of the PNM are being especially disingenuous since compared to the 2017 results, the PNM got just 22 fewer votes in 2021 (13,288 compared to 13,310).
Thus, the unprecedented 6-6 result is merely an artefact of the districts (or constituency) system that is used to elect representatives to the assembly. As everyone knows, the same outcome occurred in the national election in 2001 when the two main parties each ended up with 18 seats in a 36-constituency Lower House. At that time, the late Patrick Manning, then leader of the PNM, and then-United National Congress (UNC) leader Basdeo Panday called on president Arthur NR Robinson to decide who should form the government.
President Robinson set a meeting with the two political leaders, but before that took place, Mr Panday issued a statement calling for power-sharing. This was roundly rejected by Mr Manning, who argued that an opposition was a necessary part of the Westminster system under which Trinidad and Tobago operates.
Eventually, president Robinson chose the PNM to form the government. Elections were held again in 2002, with the PNM winning 20 seats to the UNC’s 16. From 2007, the number of constituencies were increased from 36 to 41 to avoid a repeat of the deadlock. A similar solution for the uneven number of electoral districts will have to be formulated for Tobago going forward.
Unsurprisingly, however, the PDP has echoed Mr Panday’s 2001 call, with that party’s deputy leader, Farley Augustine, saying, “What must happen is that we must have a conversation, face to face, and work out how this will be done.... If it cannot be worked out, sadly, we will have to return to the polls, and that’s not our wish.”
But why is that not the PDP’s wish? When Augustine was under the impression that the PDP had taken the popular vote, his argument was that this should determine who governed the THA. It seems however that the PDP only favours the tenets of democracy when it’s to its advantage.
The PNM however does not chop and change in this fashion. This organisation believes any administration should have the approval of a plurality of the electorate. And while it is true that the PNM already has a majority, we are still willing to go back to voters and allow them the opportunity to make a clearer statement about their preference. I doubt that anyone expected the 6-6 outcome, just as nobody expected the 12-0 result for the PNM in the 2013 THA election. This deadlock will itself likely influence how Tobagonians vote when the new polls are held because one can be fairly certain that it is not an outcome most people prefer.
Going back to the polls is a necessary step in finding a way forward, but it is only the first step. This situation has revealed a fundamental defect in the THA Act. The only way to fix this defect is through an amendment to the act—and accordingly the law—and must be done through the national Parliament. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has already said publicly that the Government is ready to approach the Parliament to deal with this issue, once this intervention is required.
This does not mean that the solution is a straightforward matter of changing the number of districts in Tobago from even to odd. This must not be a hasty or rushed process. Even as we prepare to hold the next THA election as soon as possible, we must begin the process of electoral change through the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC), the Parliament, the THA and finally—and most importantly—the people of Tobago. Any other process would infringe on democracy in Trinidad and Tobago and the right of the populace to determine how, and by whom, they are governed. Democracy must be allowed to prevail.
• Tracy David-Celestine is leader of
the PNM Tobago Council and recently elected THA assemblywoman.